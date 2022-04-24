Denver welcomes Taste of Iceland 2022 festival

Inspired by Iceland has announced the continuation of Taste of Iceland 2022, an annual celebration of Icelandic culture in North America. The next stop on the tour is Denver, CO, where from May 12-15, locals can transport themselves to Iceland with a series of events inspired by, and in celebration of, the best of Icelandic culture through food and beverage, music, literature, films, art and more.

Over the course of the four-day festival, and in partnership with local businesses in Denver, and Taste of Iceland’s official partners, events will be hosted by Coohills, Globe Hall, Mercantile, Tattered Cover Bookstore, Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, and Ironworks.

The schedule of events includes:

Icelandic Culinary Experience: Hosted daily starting at 5 p.m., from May 12th - May 15th, at Coohills, located at 1400 Wewatta Street

Reykjavik Calling Concert with Icelandic Musicians, Lón, RAKEL, Salóme Katrín & ZAAR, and DJ Hermigervill: Thursday, May 12th, from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m., at Globe Hall, located at 4483 Logan Street

Icelandic Mile High 5K With 66°North: Friday, May 13th, at 5:30 p.m., starting at Coohills, located at 1400 Wewatta Street

Boogie on the Bridge: Friday, May 13th, at 7 p.m., Coohills, located at 1400 Wewatta Street

Secret of the Sprakkar with Iceland’s First Lady, Eliza Reid: Friday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m., at Tattered Cover Book Store, located at 1991 Wazee Street

Elemental Sound Bath and Icelandic Provisions Snack Bar: Saturday, May 14th, at 10:00 a.m., at Ironworks, located at 25 Larimer Street

Cocktail Class Presented by Icelandic top shelf brands, Reyka Vodka and Ólafsson Gin: Saturday, May 14th from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., at Mercantile, located at 1701 Wynkoop Street, #155

Lamb Film Screening: Sunday, May 15th at 12:00 p.m., Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, located at 4150 E Amherst Ave,

Wheel of Prizes Presented by Icelandair: Held once daily, at various events (additional details below), participants will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes, including a trip for two to Iceland!

All events, aside from the Icelandic Culinary Experience at Coohills, are free to the public. Attendees can register to receive ticketing information HERE. Seven days prior to each event, registered guests will receive an email to offer them early bird access to the ticket system to claim their ticket(s) for guaranteed entry. The following day, general tickets will be available. Those who register after capacity has been reached can sign-up for the wait list. 30 minutes prior to each event, waitlisted attendees will be granted access on a first-come, first-serve basis until maximum capacity has been reached