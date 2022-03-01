Silver Origin christened in the Galápagos Islands

Silversea has christened Silver Origin during an expedition-inspired ceremony in San Cristobal, the Galápagos Islands.

Guests took to the water on Silver Origin’s Zodiacs, raising a glass of champagne as Silversea officially welcomed the ship to its fleet of ten.

Johanna Carrión, esteemed conservationist and permanent resident of the Galápagos Islands, was unveiled as the ship’s Godmother.

A tradition of Royal Caribbean Group, a bagpipe performance initiated the intimate naming ceremony, which marked Jason Liberty’s first ship christening as the new chief executive of Royal Caribbean Group.

Liberty co-hosted the event with Roberto Martinoli, chief executive of Silversea Cruises.

Escorted by captain Karin Chacon, Carrión made her first address to Silver Origin’s guests as the ship’s Godmother, before bishop Patricio Bonilla blessed the vessel.

“My heartfelt congratulations to the Silversea team on this milestone,” said Liberty.

“Silversea’s efforts to support long-term conservation here in the Galapagos Islands speak to our commitment to the environment.

“Our approach is built on the mantra that ‘respect for the oceans is not a choice, it’s a way of life.’”