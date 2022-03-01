Saudi Arabian Airlines launches new Thai connection

Saudi Arabian Airlines has confirmed the launch of flights connecting two airports in the kingdom to Thailand.

Guests were welcomed aboard the historic first flight from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok earlier.

The new route will operate three return trips weekly between the destinations, with a stop at King Khalid International Airport for guests departing and arriving in Riyadh.

The launch of the flights comes in the wake of the recently strengthened bilateral relations between the two nations and reflects “a strong commitment to connecting guests with the most in-demand travel destinations across the globe,” the carrier said.

The inaugural flight to Suvarnabhumi Airport took place following a special ceremony in King Abdulaziz International Airport’s newly opened international Alfursan Lounge.

The event was held in the presence of Soradjak Puranasamriddhi, consul general of the kingdom of Thailand in Jeddah, together with distinguished guests and members of the media.

Saudia vice president of marketing and product management, Essam Akhonbay, said: “We at Saudia are proud to open a new chapter in the recently strengthened bilateral relations between the kingdoms of Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

“The launch of this new route builds on our already strong operational footprint in Asia and will provide greater connectivity and convenience for guests.”

Flights between Jeddah and Bangkok will depart at 04:30 and arrive in Riyadh at 06:05 for a 45-minute layover, before continuing onwards to arrive in Thailand at 18:05.

Departure times from Bangkok are 20:35, arriving in Riyadh at 00:30 and Jeddah at 02:55.