Signing of TUI Blue Medini Johor in one of Malaysia’s vibrant urban destinations

An emerging holiday destination continues to grow: TUI Group has signed a management agreement for its second TUI Blue hotel in Malaysia. TUI Blue Medini Johor is scheduled to open its doors in August 2026, further strengthening TUI’s presence in Southeast Asia. This new project follows the launch of TUI Blue Haven Ipoh, which opened in September 2024 as the first TUI branded hotel in Malaysia. The second hotel is located in Medini, a central business district in the Iskandar Puteri area of Johor Bahru. It is close to Legoland Malaysia, a renowned international attraction, as well as other family-friendly activities. The area combines leisure and business opportunities and boasts excellent connections to Singapore, with its multiple travel options. TUI Blue Medini Johor offers 214 stylish designed rooms, a pool area, a gym, a restaurant, meeting rooms and a co-working space.

“Malaysia continues to attract holidaymakers not only from neighbouring Asian countries, but also from Europe”, says Peter Krueger, CEO Holiday Experiences at TUI Group. “We are therefore delighted to expand our diverse portfolio of holiday experiences with the introduction of our own hotel brands. With our expertise in crafting authentic holidays, we are proud to contribute to the tourism growth and look forward to forging new partnerships in the region.”

TUI Group offers travellers diverse ways to discover Malaysia’s rich cultural tapestry and natural beauty. Whether arriving by sea or exploring independently, guests can experience the country’s wonders through TUI Cruises’ and TUI Musement’s offerings. TUI Cruises operates a 14-day Southeast Asian voyage aboard Mein Schiff 6, featuring three enriching days at Malaysia’s celebrated destinations. For those seeking a more extended maritime experience, Hapag-Lloyd runs a 20-day Southeast Asian expeditio that also dedicates three days to Malaysia’s most captivating locations. On land, TUI Musement offers authentic experiences that capture the essence of Malaysia, for example guided tours of Penang’s Kek Lok Si Temple, explorations of Kuala Lumpur’s ancient Batu Caves, and island-hopping excursions in Langkawi that showcase the country’s pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters.

Through this comprehensive Malaysian portfolio, TUI Group continues its tradition of connecting international travellers with memorable experiences in some of the most enchanting destinations in Southeast Asia.