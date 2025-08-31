InterContinental Creates “Incredible Occasions” with the theme “Blossom The Incredible”

Rita Jiang, Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer, IHG Greater China; Li Ai, InterContinental’s cultural tastemaker, together with InterContinental chefs and mixologists

This summer, InterContinental continues to craft extraordinary travel moments through its deep understanding of destination culture and attentive service in Greater China. Under the theme “Blossom the Incredible”, the brand invited renowned model, actor and television host Ms. Li Ai as InterContinental’s cultural tastemaker to curate a sensory experience that blends taste, culture and emotion—bringing “Incredible Occasions” to life throughout every journey.

Timeless Elegance and Cultural Immersion through Incredible Occasions

Since its founding in 1946, InterContinental has set the stage for remarkable travel memories through world-class hospitality and cultural depth. The latest “Blossom the Incredible” celebration was held on August 26 at InterContinental Xi’an Hi-Tech Zone, with Ms. Li Ai, InterContinental cultural tastemaker, interpreting the enduring spirit of the ancient capital. Together with the cultural insider, she presented an exclusive cultural dinner experience infused with local flavors and traditions



The evening gathered ten InterContinental chefs and mixologists from across Greater China, who collaborated created a multi-course menu that seamlessly wove regional flavors with culinary artistry. Designed around the themes of Inspiration, Heritage, Scenery, Harmony, Renewal, Dreams, Transformation, Energy, Indulgence, and Fusion, the menu invited guests on an unforgettable sensory journey. The Journey began in Chang’an storytelling with Scallop Candied Lychee & Watermelon Ginger Beef Tartare, before moving to Xi’an’s Smoked and Charcoal Grilled Lamb Tenderloin and Suzhou’s River Seafood with Lipu Taro, highlighting history and regional flair. By Chengdu new-style Bak Kut Teh reinterpreted everyday comfort with contemporary finesse. Inspired by Shenzhen, the Lingding Yong Crab Soup in Winter Melon, a dish crafted in respect to transition and transformation. From Sanya, the Stuffed Squid, Fermented Rice Vinegar Sauce and the refreshing Starfruit Sorbet Sandwich evoked the breezy coastal ambience of a summer evening. Changsha contributed the Soft Shell Turtle Duo, a showcase of precise culinary mastery. In Guangzhou, the tender Kui Fa Chicken highlighted the city’s deep respect for high-quality local ingredients, serving as a culinary expression of how produce defines Cantonese cuisine. Meanwhile, the Beggar Goose, Abalone & Matsutake Agnolotti demonstrated a creative blend of Hong Kong’s Chinese heritage with Italian craft. The journey concluded in Chongqing with the Sichuan Pepper Infused Chocolate Cake, a bold finale uniting layers of spice, sweetness, and elegance. Each dish carried a unique regional story, inviting guests to savor the character of its city while etching unforgettable Incredible Occasions into memory.

Rita Jiang, Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer, IHG Greater China, said: “InterContinental has long been a witness to countless shining moments. Through carefully designed, ritual-inspired experiences, we aim to evoke emotional resonance and transform every stay into an Incredible Occasion. We are delighted to collaborate with Ms. Li Ai as our cultural tastemaker, bringing food, culture and storytelling together to inspire the senses. This vividly reflects the warmth and craftsmanship of the InterContinental brand. Looking ahead, we will continue to explore new formats to deliver extraordinary experiences and timeless memories for our guests.”

p>Li Ai, InterContinental’s cultural tastemaker shared: “The meaning of travel is never just about arriving at a destination, it lies in those moments that touch the heart. I am grateful to experience inspiring local stories and cultural essence with InterContinental. To me, Incredible Occasions are not only carefully crafted experiences, but also authentic encounters with culture and emotions. Every story, every heartfelt exchange becomes part of a one-of-a-kind travel memory. It is often the fleeting, unplanned moments that prove most touching, and they make me treasure the timeless beauty of travel even more.”

Elevating Dining into Incredible Occasions

As an essential part of the travel experience, dining is where culture and passion converge. InterContinental continues to redefine culinary journeys, offering unique and memorable dining for every guest. The brand has recently introduced new breakfast and Club InterContinental offerings, set to roll out across more than 60 InterContinental hotels in Greater China, enriching everyday travel with unforgettable delights.

Inspired by “Ten Cities, Ten Flavors”, InterContinental has reimagined its breakfast to offer an inviting, ritual-inspired experience. Showcasing regional specialties from across Greater China and highlighting local ingredients, the refreshed menu preserves the craftsmanship of classic dishes while embracing modern wellness trends, creating a breakfast that meets the diverse needs of today’s travellers.

At the same time, the upgraded Club InterContinental focuses on creating a refined all-day experience. Guests can awaken their palate with Chinese sparkling teas that combine traditional tea artistry with modern craft, while the signature HUAMEI Noodle series showcases regional flavors through specialty noodle dishes inspired by different cities. By day, the lounge offers balanced light meals and dessert trolleys, and in the evening, it transitions into a warm and comforting setting with local claypot congee, traditional noodle soups and herbal infusions. With carefully designed menus tailored to different times of the day, Club InterContinental delivers a diverse and thoughtful dining journey that accompanies guests seamlessly from morning to night.

Jerome Qiu, Chief Operating Officer, IHG Greater China, commented: “At IHG, we are deeply committed to understanding the needs of Chinese travellers. Within our portfolio of luxury and lifestyle brands, dining plays a pivotal role in shaping memorable journeys. More than simply a meal, dining at InterContinental embodies brand values and cultural depth. Leveraging IHG’s global expertise and operational strength, InterContinental continues to blend local culture with innovation to deliver dining experiences that are both refined and distinctive. Here, culinary encounters become Incredible Occasions that linger in the heart.”

Opening doors to a ‘world of fascination’, InterContinental is dedicated to offering authentic, meaningful experiences that bring travellers closer to the essence of each destination. This year marks the 50th anniversary of IHG’s presence in Greater China. Today, InterContinental has 61 open hotels across the region, with 32 more in the pipeline. From architectural landmarks and historic treasures to resort escapes, InterContinental continues to offer spaces where travellers form deeper connections with destinations and discover every journey’s Incredible Occasions.