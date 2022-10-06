SIA Group Steps Up East Asia Services To Meet Strong Demand

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group will reinstate flights and increase services to more key destinations across its network in the coming weeks, including points in key East Asian markets as border restrictions further ease across the region.

This will allow SIA and Scoot to meet the buoyant demand for international travel, particularly towards the year-end holiday season and in the first quarter of 2023. Further details on the new services and additional frequencies can be found in Annexes A and B.

Ms JoAnn Tan, Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines, said: “Buoyed by the further easing of entry requirements in Hong Kong SAR, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, China we are seeing strong demand for air travel towards the year-end holiday season. Many customers are especially keen on destinations that have remained largely closed over the last few years. The SIA Group aims to offer even more value and options for our customers as they make their holiday plans, and we will be nimble in adjusting our services in response to the demand for air travel.”

Japan

From 30 October 2022, SIA will mount SQ636, an additional daily service to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, on top of the existing daily SQ634 service to Haneda and daily SQ638 service to Tokyo’s Narita Airport. Together with the daily SQ12 service from Singapore to Los Angeles via Tokyo (Narita), SIA will operate four daily services into Tokyo, Japan’s capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

SIA will reinstate SQ618 from Singapore to Osaka on 30 October 2022, bringing services between Singapore and Osaka to twice daily. The SQ656 service to Fukuoka will increase to three flights per week.

Currently, Scoot operates daily flights to Tokyo (Narita), as well as four-times weekly flights to Tokyo (Narita) via Taipei, and five-times weekly flights to Osaka. From 30 October 2022, the frequencies of TR808 to Tokyo (Narita), TR898 to Tokyo (Narita) via Taipei, and TR818 to Osaka, will all increase to daily services. Scoot will also mount TR890, a seasonal four-times weekly non-stop flight to Sapporo from 2 November 2022 to 27 February 2023. TR892, a three-times weekly flight to Sapporo via Taipei will also commence on 1 November 2022.

South Korea

From 30 October 2022, SIA will add SQ606, a new daily service to Seoul. Together with the current SQ600 and SQ608 daily services to Seoul, this will bring SIA’s operations to South Korea’s capital to thrice daily.

On 30 October 2022, Scoot will reinstate TR896 as a five-times weekly Singapore-Taipei-Seoul service. From 5 November 2022, Scoot will also increase the frequency of flights to Jeju to five-times weekly, up from the current thrice-weekly service.

Taiwan, China

From 31 October 2022, SQ876 will be reinstated as a four-time weekly service to Taipei. This is on top of the current three-times weekly SQ878 service to Taipei.



With Scoot stepping up services to Tokyo (Narita) and Sapporo via Taipei, and the reinstatement of the Singapore-Taipei-Seoul services, the airline will operate 18 weekly flights to Taipei.

Hong Kong SAR

SIA aims to increase its twice-daily services to Hong Kong SAR, to three-times daily, subject to regulatory approvals.

Scoot currently operates four-times weekly services to Hong Kong SAR. From 30 October 2022, the frequency of its flights will be increased to daily services.

Mainland China

SIA reinstated twice-weekly Beijing-Singapore services on 27 September 2022. SIA will resume SQ842, a weekly service to Chengdu from 11 October 2022, and aims to increase frequencies and resume services to more points in mainland China, subject to regulatory approvals.

Scoot resumed weekly flights into Fuzhou and increased the flight frequency to Nanjing to twice weekly on 26 September 2022. Scoot will resume a weekly TR188 service to Hangzhou from 3 October 2022, a weekly TR116 service to Zhengzhou from 12 October 2022, and a weekly TR120 service to Wuhan from 13 October 2022. From 11 October 2022, TR138 to Tianjin will be increased to a twice-weekly service, up from the current weekly service.

Also in October, Scoot will launch operations to Lombok and Makassar in Indonesia, and resume services to Pekanbaru and Yogyakarta.

The SIA Group’s passenger network is projected to cover 110 destinations in 36 countries and territories1 on 1 November 2022. The SIA Group will continue to closely monitor the demand for air travel and adjust its services accordingly.