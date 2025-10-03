Intrepid Launches ‘Short Breaks’ for Time-Strapped Travelers

Intrepid Travel has unveiled its new ‘Short Breaks’ range, featuring 4–6-day adventures for time-pressed travelers seeking immersive travel experiences. The range includes 10 brand-new itineraries across Latin America and Europe and 45 refreshed trips worldwide, carefully curated to fit a condensed timeframe. With a local leader and small group size, the new range delivers all the defining features of a classic Intrepid adventure, while offering more inclusions, shorter travel times, and closer-to-home destinations.

The launch comes as busy schedules and limited leave are continuing to drive travellers to seek shorter, more flexible travel options. American travelers typically receive less than 10 days of vacation time. In fact, 67% of Americans say they’d rather take more shorter trips than fewer longer ones[1] and over half of Intrepid travellers surveyed[2] expressed interest in adventures that fit into a shorter period.

Intrepid Short Breaks are all less than a week in duration, with many departures scheduled around weekends and public holidays to help travellers to make the most of limited annual leave. Highlights include the 5-day Hiking in Mexico: Zapotec Villages of Oaxaca trip, which leads travellers through the rural highlands of the Pueblos Mancomunados - a Zapotec community tourism initiative in the Sierra Norte Mountains. Further South, the Acatenango Volcano Hike and Antigua Short Break offers a four-day adventure trekking Guatemala’s dramatic volcanic landscapes at 3,766 metres above sea level.

“We know how transformative travel can be, but the luxury of time is not something that everyone has. Intrepid Short Breaks aren’t just about taking time off - they’re about making the most of it, with meaningful experiences that allow travellers to see and do more in fewer days,” says Erica Kritikides, General Manager of Experiences at Intrepid Travel.

“Imagine a weekend trip to Guatemala - you climb an active volcano, hike along forest trails to visit a women-led regenerative farming project, learn to make tortillas in a Guatemalan culinary workshop, and then you’re back in the office on Tuesday, a completely changed person. That’s what these trips are about.”

With the 10 new trips and 45 refreshed itineraries, the entire Short Breaks range features 82 trips, including 27 Independent Short Breaks which are designed for travellers who prefer a self-guided experience - organised by Intrepid but without a local leader. These independent options sit alongside new and refreshed guided itineraries, creating a diverse collection of trips that balance flexibility with the classic Intrepid experience.

Latin America

Tulum to Chichén Itzá Short Break (4-days) ($1,550 USD)

Ride through the jungle, float along the Maya canal and explore archaeological sites in Mexico on this four-day journey through the Yucatan Peninsula. Visit Chichen Itza – one of the Seven Wonders of the World - and join a cooking class with women from the Tanakh Community.

Hiking in Mexico: Zapotec Villages of Oaxaca (5-days) ($1,245 USD)

This five-day hiking trip takes you from Oaxaca to some of the small villages of the Pueblos Mancomunados - a Zapotec community tourism project in the Sierra Norte Mountains. With local guides, you’ll hike from village to village, soaking up the natural scenery of the highlands.

Acatenango Volcano Hike and Antigua Short Break (4-days) ($1,030)

Trek Guatemala’s dramatic volcanoes reaching 3,766m on this four-day adventure.Learn about sustainable agriculture at a women-led regenerative farming project, discover Antigua’s rich heritage in a tortilla workshop at El Comalote and pass the cloud forest on your first day hiking.

Europe

Paris and Normandy Short Break (5-days) ($3,195 USD)

Blend iconic landmarks with hidden sights and local cuisine on this five-day adventure through Paris and Normandy. Stroll through Montmartre and visit Monet’s Garden, see the cliffs of Étretat, explore D-Day Beaches and join a cheese and local cider workshop in Pont L’Eveque.

Venice and Treviso Short Break (4-days) ($1,795 USD)

Spend four unforgettable days immersed in the essence of Italy, from the rolling vineyards of Treviso to the iconic canals of Venice. Sip world-class wines in the prosecco hills, indulge in tiramisu where it was first created, and uncover the marvels of Venice’s history and charm.

Czech Republic Short Break: Prague and Culture (4-days) ($1,745 USD)

Journey through the heart of the Czech Republic on a four-day adventure that blends Prague’s famous sights with hidden gems. Stroll through Namesti Miru, hike to the Pravčická Gate and Falcon’s Nest in Bohemian Switzerland, then unwind in Karlovy Vary’s open-air thermal pools.

The Short Breaks collection includes Intrepid’s Explorer, Walking & Trekking and Cycling trip themes. All trips aside from the Walking & Trekking options are offered in Intrepid’s ‘Comfort’ style, which provides a higher level of comfort than its Original and Basix trips, along with more inclusions.

Intrepid Short Breaks are available to book from October 1, 2025, and will depart from July 2026.

For more information on Intrepid’s new Short Breaks range, visit https://www.intrepidtravel.com/short-breaks