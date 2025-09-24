Secret Atlas Revolutionises Small-Group Polar Exploration

Secret Atlas, pioneers of Expedition Micro Cruises, are once again transforming the way people experience the polar regions. This September, Secret Atlas has launched the smallest group sizes ever offered to Antarctica and South Georgia with departures starting from October 2026.

With a maximum of just 42 explorers, the new voyages are redefining what it means to experience this part of the world. Unlike conventional expedition cruises carrying hundreds of passengers, micro cruises prioritise authentic, small-group exploration. Guests can enjoy flexible itineraries adapted to wildlife sightings, reach remote, hidden locations and explore places inaccessible to larger ships.

Combining an exclusive Fly-Cruise from Puerto Natales with a two- and half-hour charter flight over the Drake Passage to King George Island, Secret Atlas is also the only company offering Expedition Micro Cruises from this remote Patagonian town. Surrounded by the dramatic landscape of Torres del Paine National Park, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, its an integral part of the journey and sets the tone for an Antarctic and South Georgia polar safari filled with wilderness and nature immersion.

Sailing aboard MV Polar Athena, a rugged ice-strengthened expedition vessel, guests experience the best of both worlds: safe navigation through heavy pack ice paired with modern comforts including ensuite cabins, a stylish lounge, restaurant, sauna, and hot tub.

Secret Atlas Expedition Micro Cruises are not only a new way to visit Antarctica and South Georgia – they are a new category of polar travel. With only 42 guests, it’s the best chance of seeing Antarctica and South Georgia’s wildlife in their natural habitat, including Gentoo penguins, elephant seals, orcas and humpback whales. No lines, no waiting, no crowds – just freedom and flexibility to explore off the ship in a matter of minutes.

Highlight itineraries include the 10-day Antarctic Spring Micro Fly Cruise with four departures in December 2026 available from £14,995 per person and the 9-day Antarctic Spring Micro Fly Cruise - Sail One Way with five departures in November and December from £11,995 per person. Secret Atlas will also be offering a 16-day South Georgia & Antarctica Spring Micro Fly Cruise with two departures in November 2026 available from £19,495 per person.

Both the 2026/27 and 2027/28 seasons are now open for reservations, available to FIT explorers, private groups and full charters. With only 42 places per voyage, early booking is strongly recommended to secure a spot.

Michele D’Agostino, Co-Founder of Secret Atlas said, “At Secret Atlas we’ve built our entire philosophy around Expedition Micro Cruises—because we believe the polar regions deserve to be explored slowly, respectfully, and in the smallest groups possible. By limiting our voyages to just 42 guests, we’re offering something that larger ships simply cannot: more time ashore, more space in zodiacs, and genuine freedom to follow wildlife and weather conditions as they unfold. It’s an experience that is highly personal, unhurried, and deeply immersive.

“This is the future of polar exploration – impactful experiences shared with a small community of like-minded explorers, led by experts and carried out while leaving the smallest footprint possible. The raw beauty of Antarctica and South Georgia experienced the way it should be.”

To find out more about Expedition Micro Cruises to Antarctica and South Georgia with Secret Atlas, visit Antarctica Cruises and South Georgia Cruises. Discover more about Secret Atlas at www.secretatlas.com