Palma De Mallorca: The Perfect Autumn City Break in Europe’s Rising Capital of Culture

Bathed in golden sunlight and now returning to its quiet autumnal charm, Palma de Mallorca awaits travellers seeking an escape bursting with authentic culture, rich gastronomy and alluring vistas of the Mediterranean Sea. As the Balearic capital launched its bid to become European Capital of Culture in 2031, this year’s autumn calendar showcases a cultural revival like never before, offering visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the history and artistic heritage of Mallorca’s evolving cosmopolitan city.

JAZZ VOYEUR FESTIVAL 18TH EDITION

The Jazz Voyeur Festival, celebrating its eighteenth edition, returns for another Mediterranean autumn honouring a diverse array of jazz styles through concerts and free masterclasses.

Having established the benchmark for high-quality jazz music in the Balearic Islands, the 2025 lineup promises performances from major national and international artists. Consisting of six dates, the programme will showcase talent including Argentine jazz band Escalandrum, fifteen-time Grammy nominated pianist Fred Hersch, and Spanish guitarists Damià Timoner, Leo & Leo, Bill Frisell Trio and Tony Ann. Concluding on December 14th with an exciting collaboration between Chicago Mass Choir and Palma Gospel Singers, the concerts will be held across a number of iconic venues in Palma, including 17th Century Teatro Principal and Trui Theatre.

Jazzophiles and travellers can watch the city come alive to blues rhythms and soulful tunes this autumn by booking their concert tickets through the link in the Jazz Voyeur Festival’s Instagram biography.

TAPALMA MALLORCA 2025

Between 5th and 9th November, Palma celebrates its 20th edition of TaPalma, welcoming all foodies to savour a taste of the capital’s finest traditional and contemporary tapas. Kickstarting the festival are TaPalma’s annual culinary and cocktail competitions at the Palau de Congressos. After the winners have been crowned, visitors can embark on a journey through the city to discover the creative genius of local chefs across over 50 bars and restaurants. Offering exclusive deals at bargain prices, TaPalma really is the ultimate social gathering where international visitors can feast on iconic dishes and support Mallorcan gastronomical produce.

Leaving no neighbourhood unturned, the ‘TaPalma’ app becomes available for download a few weeks ahead of the event, equipped to navigate all eager guests to their chosen destinations. Reflecting the true Mediterranean way of life, bars and restaurants will be open from 12:30 to 16:00 and from 19:30 to 23:00, providing ample time to relish and explore the exceptional cuisine Palma has to offer.

PAYSAGE MIRÓ EXHIBITION: A ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION EXHIBITION ACROSS PALMA

Open until February 2026, Paysage Miró is a landmark, multi-site exhibition which celebrates the visual universe of Joan Miró. Collaborating with major art institutions such as Llotja de Palma, Fundació Miró Mallorca, Es Baluard Museu, Casal Solleric and Museu Nacional Reina Sofía, visitors are offered the rare opportunity to marvel at the artist’s legacy across four exceptional locations in Palma.

Llotja de Palma – Here, the exhibition The Initial Force presents a set of bronze pieces that showcase Miró‘s experimentation with three-dimensional sculpture. Positioned within the Gothic setting of the Llotja, figures including Oiseau Lunaire, Oiseau solaire, Maternité or Conque embody the tension between the natural and the fantastic. Exhibition from 01.08.25 to 01.02.26 from 10:30 to 13:30 and from 16:00 to 21:00.

Fundació Miró Mallorca – The Magic Spark explores the creative world of Joan Miró through six themes – nature, vocabulary, cultures, arts, friends and places – of which documentary material, personal treasures and plastic works illuminate Miró‘s talent. Also exhibited are several works by Picasso, Calder, Klee, Giacometti and Braque, all of which hold special relevance, not only as references, but as Miró‘s creative interlocutors. Exhibition from 01.08.25 to 11.01.26. Tuesday to Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday, closed.

Es Baluard Museu d’Art Contemporani de Palma – Exploring the ways in which Miró transcended the limits of traditional painting, Painting Between Things is an exhibition which draws out the artist’s pursuit for a more mental, tactile and poetic painting. Exhibition from 02.08.25 to 09.11.25. Tuesday to Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday, closed.

Casal Solleric – Through a careful selection of mixed-media pieces, The Colour and its Shadow, reveals how the Catalan artist conceptualised his own language, in which the sign, matter and emptiness acquire a deeply poetic meaning. Exhibiting outstanding works from the Reina Sofia Museum, both his sculptural production from the 1960s onwards, and paintings come together to illustrate Miró‘s fascination with popular art, the primitive, the ancestral and the symbolic. Exhibition from 02.08.25 to 09.11.25. Tuesday to Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Closed Monday.