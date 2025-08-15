Palma Celebrates Local Talent and Consolidates Itself as a Cultural Capital

On Saturday 20th September 2025, the Balearic capital of Palma will once again transform into an open-air contemporary art museum for the 29th edition of La Nit de l’Art (Art Night), organised by Art Palma Contemporani (APC). The highly anticipated event marks the beginning of the archipelago’s art season and draws tourists and locals alike to explore Palma’s rich and vibrant art scene in an evening celebration of creativity and community. With the Balearic capital bidding to become European Capital of Culture 2031, the return of this annual open-air gallery reinforces the city’s artistic and cultural credentials.

Galleries, museums and cultural institutions across Palma’s historic centre will open their doors for special late viewing hours from 6pm to 11pm, offering visitors free access to an eclectic range of exhibitions, performances and installations. In the days leading up to the event, an interesting programme of talks, previews and artist presentations will take place throughout the city. After the main evening, a series of free guided tours led by art professionals will be available through October and November, providing deeper insight into the exhibitions, for those who want to take their cultural understanding of Palma one step further.

This year, Palma’s art spaces are set to impress with diverse and innovative programming. BARÓ gallery will host a new exhibition from the internationally renowned artistic collective Assume Vivid Astro Focus, while ABA ART presents a solo show by Mallorcan painter Miquel Mesquida. Meanwhile, Galería Xavier Fiol continues its tradition of presenting exhibitions across two venues in Palma, including a showcase of emerging local artists in Son Armadams. Above all, these exhibitions hope to highlight the skills of many of the most exciting local artists, providing a chance for them to gain exposure amongst an international audience. The city’s key cultural institutions will also play a major role. Highlights include exhibitions at Es Baluard and Fundació Miró Mallorca, alongside a special collaborative project at the Official College of Architects of the Balearic Islands (COAIB) by artist Pep Llambías and writer Carme Riera, celebrating the 50th anniversary of her acclaimed short story Te deix amor la mar com a penyora.

Two of Palma’s leading boutique hotels are once again official partners of the event. Sant Francesc Hotel will house a special installation by Mallorcan artist Guillem Nadal in collaboration with Galería Pelaires, with works on show throughout the hotel’s courtyard from the 20th September and continuing into October. Nivia Born Boutique Hotel will also be hosting specially curated contemporary artworks throughout its public spaces during La Nit de l’Art. As the official hospitality sponsor for all three major APC events including: La Nit de l’Art, Art Palma Brunch, and Art Palma Summer, Nivia Born is reinforcing its commitment to the cultural life of Palma, again aligning with the city’s bid to become European Capital of Culture 2031.