SeaLink Joins Tourism Queensland’s Carrie-Van adventure along the Pacific Coast Way

Dreaming of the perfect Australian road trip? Then type in Pacific Coast Way in your navigation console and head to the Queensland coast for a truly epic road trip like no other.

SeaLink Marine & Tourism is hitting the highway with Tourism & Events Queensland (TEQ), joining forces with Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little to encourage travellers to load up the car and explore an amazing road trip adventure full of sunshine, coastal views, rest and relaxation.

This campaign is powered by Carrie & Tommy’s “Little Carrie-Van Adventure”, a content-led partnership with Southern Cross Austereo’s Hit FM Network, spanning 49 stations across Australia. The campaign runs through to 1 November 2025, and from 10–26 September, Carrie and Tommy will spotlight Queensland’s regions daily during their very own road trip from the Gold Coast to the Fraser Coast, capped off with a live broadcast from K’gari (Fraser Island).

Turning the Tide on Domestic Travel

Australians are embracing the freedom of the open road like never before. According to Turo’s 2024 Road Trip Report:

ADVERTISEMENT

75% of Australians took at least one domestic driving holiday in the past year.

Trips averaged 4.7 days, with about a quarter of that time spent behind the wheel.

54% said they hit the road for new and unique experiences, while others travelled to unwind (44%) or to explore nature and hidden gems (38%).

Phil Boyle, Executive General Manager, Customer, Sales & Marketing, SeaLink Marine & Tourism said: “Queensland’s coast is built for truly unique road trips. Taking the car, van or 4WD means you can slow down, savour the journey, and with SeaLink you can turn your typical road trip into an epic island-hopping adventure along the way. It’s not just the destination—it’s the drive, the endless coastlines, the sunsets, the detours, and the memories that make it unforgettable.”

SeaLink is the only tourism operator in the campaign that is uniquely positioned to connect road-trippers to island adventures via our ferries, eco-certified tours, premium stays, and unforgettable wildlife encounters. In one simple booking hub we have brought the entire experience together at www.sealink.com.au.

“As part of the campaign the team at SeaLink has launched the Pacific Coast Way, Island Vibes Edition. An Australian road trip with a twist extending the highway overseas to four brilliant island destinations along the Queensland coast,” Mr Boyle said.

Island highlights along the way

First stop: North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) – off Cleveland on the Redlands Coast

Just a short hop from Brisbane, this coastal escape blends pristine beaches and world-class surfing with sweeping headlands, migrating whales, and deep cultural connections.

Getting there: Take a SeaLink South East Queensland vehicle or passenger ferry from Cleveland (just 30 minutes from Brisbane).

Explore: Walk the breathtaking North Gorge at Point Lookout, discover pristine beaches, and watch migrating whales from the headland.

Wildlife & Culture: Visit this “wildlife wonderland” alive with flora and fauna and connect with Quandamooka traditions through indigenous cultural tours and storytelling.

Drive a few hours North of Brisbane to K’gari (Fraser Island) – off Hervey Bay on Fraser Coast

Experience the world’s largest sand island and UNESCO World Heritage site, where ancient rainforests grow from dunes and freshwater lakes sparkle like jewels in the wilderness.

Getting there: Catch the SeaLink vehicle ferry from River Heads (20 minutes from Hervey Bay). The crossing to Kingfisher Bay takes about 45 minutes.

Stay: Choose from Kingfisher Bay Resort—an award-winning eco retreat and home to Illumina, Queensland’s first permanent light show—or the fishing mecca on the east coast at K’gari Beach Resort.

Explore: Enjoy seasonal whale watching or join K’gari Explorer Tours to icons like taking a dip in Lake McKenzie (Boorangoora), tube down Eli Creek, check out the Maheno Shipwreck, and marvel at the endless 75 Mile Beach.

Connect: Join ranger-guided walks and Junior Eco Ranger activities, take in the stunning rainforest or gaze at stars with magnificent dark-sky views unobstructed by light pollution.

Next stop: Don’t forget the Whitsunday Islands – off Airlie Beach

No Queensland road trip is complete without detouring to this turquoise playground of sailing, snorkelling, and postcard-perfect beaches like Whitehaven.

Thrill Seekers: Join Red Cat Adventures for the Thundercat outer reef snorkelling day trip or Ride to Paradise escape, hop aboard the SeaLink Purely Whitehaven Day Tour around Whitsunday Island to Whitehaven Beach, or zip across turquoise bays with Whitsunday Jetski Tours.

Discover: Visit the iconic Whitehaven Beach and Hill Inlet Lookout, and snorkel vibrant fringing reefs alive with marine life.

Unwind: Relax with day sailing trips, snorkel cruises, or multi-day packages perfect for families, couples, or groups.

Set your sights further North to Magnetic Island – off Townsville

A tropical getaway just offshore, Magnetic Island serves up wildlife, WWII history, and reef adventures, all wrapped in laid-back island charm.

Getting there: Hop on a quick 20-minute SeaLink passenger ferry from Townsville.

Experience: Walk the historic Forts track for WWII relics and koala spotting, snorkel the fringing reefs at Nelly and Geoffrey Bays, spot colonies of native koalas and other wildlife or watch for whales between June–September.

Lifestyle & Adventure: Soak up the café culture, browse local markets and art, or dive deeper by booking a snorkelling tour of the Museum of Underwater Art or the Great Barrier Reef.

Travellers can also:

Happy Snap & Win: Take a photo of your epic road trip, post it to your socials and tag #SeaLinkPacificCoast for the chance to win one of four $500 Brilliant Gift Cards to explore more of Australia’s brilliant holiday destinations.

Music for the miles: Stream the SeaLink Island Vibes Road Trip Playlist, packed with coastal anthems and cruisy beats for the open road here.

This campaign with Tourism & Events Queensland brings this epic road trip to life, inviting travellers to discover island magic at every turn all along the Pacific Coast Way,” Mr Boyle added.

Visit sealink.com.au to start planning your Pacific Coast Way road trip with an island twist.