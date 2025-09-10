The St. Regis Maldives Launches The Tastemaker Series

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced the launch of The Tastemaker Series, a new lineup of curated experiences debuting in Q4 2025. This thoughtfully designed program will bring together world-class chefs, acclaimed mixologists, renowned wellness practitioners, and global tastemakers to deliver exceptional moments for guests of the resort.

The inaugural series begins in November with a Chef Jolly pop-up running through December, featuring refined interpretations of traditional Indian cuisine and select appearances by the celebrated culinary icon himself. In November, Chef Alexander Herrmann, a two-Michelin-starred German celebrity TV chef, will showcase a distinctive blend of creativity and European culinary artistry, while December will highlight Chef Gregory Doyen, the acclaimed French pastry chef renowned for his sculptural desserts and refined craftsmanship.

Complementing the culinary residencies, the series will feature exclusive wine dinners, including a Marco Felluga Wine Dinner with Ilaria Felluga, sixth-generation winemaker and steward of the renowned Marco Felluga and Russiz Superiore estates, who will be on the island to guide guests through a curated tasting of Collio’s finest wines. Guests will also enjoy a François Labet Wine Dinner, showcasing the legacy of Burgundy’s historic Ch’teau de la Tour, where Labet, president of the estate and custodian of its legendary terroir, has upheld generations of winemaking tradition and expertise.

The Tastemaker Series also extends beyond dining. Guests can experience personalized fitness sessions with Jono Castano, trusted by Hollywood celebrities, Pilates programs with Tash & Andre, and holistic therapies with Tricia Tee, Asia’s only certified Seifu practitioner and a leading sound therapist.

Evenings at The Whale Bar at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort will be elevated through exclusive mixology takeovers by two of the world’s most acclaimed bars. London’s Satan’s Whiskers, ranked No. 29 in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024, brings its inventive cocktails and vibrant flair to the Maldives, while Mexico City’s Licorería Limantour, ranked No. 32 globally, showcases its signature creations inspired by tropical ingredients.

“The Tastemaker Series embodies our vision of curating unforgettable journeys for our guests,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “By bringing together globally renowned chefs, mixologists, and wellness experts, we’re offering a series of immersive events that blend culture, artistry, and craftsmanship with the signature St. Regis experience.”

Tucked away on its own private island, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a destination that embodies barefoot luxury and discreet glamour. Its striking architecture, an elegant harmony of tropical modernism and local inspiration, blends seamlessly with the natural beauty of the atoll. The resort features 77 spacious villas, each offering panoramic ocean views or lush jungle surroundings, along with personalized St. Regis Butler Service. From restorative treatments at the award-winning Iridium Spa to yachting adventures aboard the resort’s private Azimut Flybridge, the experience is curated for those who seek both indulgence and escape.

Set against the backdrop of the Maldives’ turquoise waters and white sand beaches, The Tastemaker Series promises an inspiring journey through flavor, wellness, and creativity for discerning travelers.

Learn more about upcoming events and curated experiences at stregismaldives.com