Seabourn Sojourn return pushed back to June

Seabourn has confirmed Seabourn Sojourn will return to operation on June 6th next year.

The cruise line said it continues to work with various global government and port officials to develop plans for a full return to cruising.

The line is currently operating two of the five ships in its fleet.

Seabourn Sojourn will resume service in Europe, where it will spend its summer 2022 season sailing the western Mediterranean and exploring the French and Italian Rivieras, Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, Morocco, Malta and the Canary Islands.

“Based on input from our loyal guests and those interested to experience Seabourn for the first time, we revised the restart for Seabourn Sojourn to coincide with peak summer 2022 travel,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.

“We know our guests are eager to see the world with us again, and we look forward to welcoming guests back to Seabourn.”

The revised restart date means the brand is cancelling the 2022 145-day World Cruise on Seabourn Sojourn, which was originally scheduled to depart on January 11th from Los Angeles.