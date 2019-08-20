Schestak takes up reins at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Richard Schestak has been appointed as the new managing director at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

Looking back to 28 years of experience in international hospitality industry, Schestak joins this luxurious iconic landmark in the heart of Bangkok from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates where he was general manager at Fairmont Marina Resort and Fairmont Marina Residences.

Austrian-born, he brings to the hotel a wealth of international hotel experience gained in Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific with an extensive background in hotel operations - in particular food and beverage concepts and Michelin starred restaurants.

His leadership experience embraces luxury mixed used developments, hotels and residences with Fairmont and Raffles.

Schestak spent 21 years with Fairmont Raffles Hotels in key roles including general manager at Raffles Jakarta, general manager at Raffles Hotel Le Royal, Phnom Penh and opening director of operations at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

“I am proud to join the iconic Kempinski brand and be able to contribute to Thailand’s incredible reputation for warm hospitality and to Bangkok’s dynamic hospitality community,” he said.

Schestak holds an MBA in international hospitality and tourism from University of Leicester in England, as well as certificates in hotel revenue management and hotel real estate investments-asset management from Cornell University.

He speaks fluent English, basic French and is a native German speaker.