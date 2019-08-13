Savoy Palace opens to first guests in Madeira

The Savoy Palace has made its debut in Madeira, Portugal, expanding and elevating the Savoy Signature portfolio, a family-owned collection of historic hotels and resorts on the scenic island in the Atlantic.

The award-winning local team of RH+ Arquitectos and the prominent Madeiran interior designer Nini Andrade Silva designed the dynamic modern palace hotel, which is the first and only Leading Hotels of the Word affiliate in the Madeira archipelago.

The 16 floor, 352-room resort has brilliant Atlantic Ocean and garden views with striking design that blends bold, modern and historical styles.

The resort, just a short walk from Funchal’s stylish Old Town, houses an 11-room destination spa inspired by the island’s Laurissilva Forest, a UNESCO Heritage Site, as well as a number of restaurants and bars, a kid’s club, numerous impressive swimming pools.

The design is influenced by the Belle Epoque period, which is in harmony with the island’s rich resources; a dynamic blend of natural and cultural heritage.

Entering the hotel will be like exploring a poetic world, where colours, textures and iconic ornaments and objects are all important.

The aesthetic brings together a number of elements: the exuberant surrounding volcanic landscape, the unique man-made environment with ancient levadas (irrigation channels) and tunnels, the excellence and mastery of Madeiran embroidery, the centuries-old art of wickerwork, and the expertise involved in the productions of one of the best fortified wines in the world, Madeira wine.

The resort’s common areas are bold and inspirational with the emphasis on colour, sinuous curves suggesting plant forms, animals and women, as well as ornaments based on Art Nouveau.

The rooms and suites at Savoy Palace all include balconies, with distinct leisure and office areas, striking contemporary interiors, customised fabrics and made-to-measure furniture.

The well-appointed and elegantly furnished rooms range from 40 to 260 square metres, characterised by exclusive and refined interiors, where quality and detail are at the forefront.

There is a wide range of suites, some with their own swimming pools, and an impressive presidential suite with panoramic views.

The resort also includes 226 apartments.

The main event space will be a 928 square metre multifunctional room, which can be divided into three rooms, with a maximum capacity for 1,300.

There will also be five rooms of 48 square metres each and a lobby with a bar for group receptions.

The resort, 20 kilometres from the international airport, will provide the perfect base from which to explore the stunning and varied archipelago of Madeira; there will be various excursions and activities on offer to guests.

Madeira

On the same latitude as Morocco, and with some of the most striking landscapes in Europe, akin to far-flung destinations such as Brazil, this Atlantic archipelago has a sub-tropical climate and dramatic mountainous terrain.

The Old Town of the capital Funchal has a charming atmosphere, with cobbled streets, festivities throughout the year, botanical gardens and a multitude of restaurants and bars, from Michelin-starred through to those serving abundant local specialties.

There is also a burgeoning cultural, art and night-life scene for the next generate on of Madeirans, many of whom return from studying in Lisbon to their beloved Atlantic isle.

The destination is considered Europe’s Leading Island Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.