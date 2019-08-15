Oliver steps up to lead Ritz-Carlton properties in Ras Al Khaimah

Experienced hotelier Tracey Oliver has been appointed general manager of the two Ritz-Carlton properties in Ras Al Khaimah.

Previously head of Hotel de l’Opera MGallery Collection in Hanoi, Vietnam, she will seek to elevate the already exceptional guest experiences throughout the exquisite resorts.

Oliver is committed to lead the hotels into great heights with her experience, passion and belief in the brand.

She brings with her a wealth of successes in leading luxury hotels.

Oliver previously managed leading hotels and resorts such as Hotel de la Paix in Thailand and Hotel de l’Opera MGallery Collection in Vietnam, after having worked as the director of operations at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico.

Oliver said, “I am delighted to move to the Middle East region and join the ladies and gentlemen of the Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert and Al Hamra Beach.

“Together, I am positive that we will create unforgettable #RCmemories for all our guests who stay at our stunning properties located at the Al Wadi Nature Reserve and on the Arabian Gulf.”

Starting her career as a management trainee at the Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner in Virginia in 1999, Oliver developed her leadership skills when she became part of the management team at the Ritz-Carlton in Palm Beach and South Beach in Florida.

After working in numerous properties across USA, and Asia, Oliver has now returned to the Ritz-Carlton, cultivating her knowledge of the brand and pursuing her passion for leadership and hospitality management.

At the Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach, guests can experience ultimate relaxation in a beachfront villa where pure luxury awaits at a 5-star hotel along the breath-taking coast of Ras Al Khaimah, offering sumptuous seclusion along shimmering azure waters and pristine white sands.

Distinctive dining and ocean-inspired wellness experiences further enhance this breath-taking coastal haven, where fresh discoveries become lifelong memories.

The property is considered the Middle East’s Leading Boutique Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Adventurous guests seeking a connection with nature are encouraged to stay at the Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert where they can connect with nature and culture amid the beauty of a 1,235-acre protected preserve.

The resort’s Experience Concierge can arrange a desert trek on camel or horseback, a private archery lesson or an evening of stargazing.

The luxury villas, inspired by Bedouin architecture, feature private outdoor pools and desert views.

In turn, the property is considered the Middle East’s Leading Luxury Desert Resort by World Travel Awards voters.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

Ras Al Khaimah is the northernmost of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates.

It is known for its rich history, dating back 7,000 years, and diverse landscape, from 64 kilometres of pristine beaches, to terracotta deserts and an imposing mountain backdrop.

The emirate is home to the highest peak in the UAE, Jebel Jais, which features the world’s longest zip line, at almost three kilometres.

Ras Al Khaimah is also centrally located at the modern crossroad between Europe and Asia, with one third of the world’s population within four hour’s flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa and beyond.

The emirate is considered the Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination by World Travel Awards voters.