Savour the Spirit of Ramadan at Ja the Resort

Amidst the tranquil surroundings of JA The Resort, an opulent tapestry of Iftar dining awaits, promising indulgent moments of togetherness and culinary bliss for families and friends to cherish. From the serene beachside of Zarb to the aromatic corridors of Kinara by Vikas Khanna, each venue offers a unique culinary experience, uniting guests in the spirit of Ramadan celebration.

Zarb - Bedouin-style Cooking on the Beach

Indulge in the magic of a Bedouin-style dinner under the starlit sky, set against the backdrop of the beach at JA Beach Hotel. Gather your loved ones for an unforgettable evening filled with traditional flavours, warm hospitality, and the option to enjoy shisha.

Price: 400 AED per person (food only)

Timing: 7 pm to 11 pm

24 hours in advance, minimum 8 pax

Reservations: 04 814 5604 / [email protected]

ADVERTISEMENT

p>Kinara by Vikas Khanna

Elevate your Ramadan dining experience with a special family-style sharing menu curated by the renowned Indian Michelin Star chef, Vikas Khanna, at Kinara. Delight in the richness of home-style Indian cuisine with dishes like Kurkuri Dahi, Shakarkandi Ki Chaat, Achari Lamb, and more.

Price: 3-course family-style sharing set menu at 249 AED per person

Timing: 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Venue: Kinara by Vikas Khanna, JA Lake View Hotel

Reservations: 04 814 5604 / [email protected]

81 Restaurant

Delight in the flavours of Middle Eastern and international cuisine with a specially curated Iftar selection at 81 Restaurant. Enjoy chef specials such as mandi and ouzi, alongside traditional delights like kunafa. Elevating your dining experience further, enjoy the mesmerizing melodies of a live oud player, adding an evocative touch to your evening

Price: AED 225 per adult, AED 112 per child (50% off for kids aged 6 to 12 years)

Venue: 81, JA Lake View Hotel

Reservations: 04 814 5604 / [email protected]