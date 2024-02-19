Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape Launches Exclusive Women’s Retreat With Beyond

This exclusive retreat is a celebration of womanhood, crafted by women for women. The programme blends a holistic approach to personal empowerment and self-discovery with the serene natural splendour of Bali to nurture mind, body and soul.

The retreat is led by two distinguished practitioners: Beata, a life coach and psychologist known for her expertise in guiding individuals towards a deeper understanding of themselves and the empowerment to shape their reality; and Kimberley, a yoga and meditation expert who guides participants on a dynamic journey of inner peace, self-connection, and personal growth through movement and mindfulness practices.

A curated tapestry of activities will include including mindset reframing, mind training and somatic practice.. The daily itinerary will include a curated tapestry of activities such as:

Grounding Vinyasa

Breathwork

Ice Bath

Restorative Yoga

Jungle Trekking

Fire Ritual

Evening Meditation

Canang Compass

Soul Freedom Journey

Nestled in the Buahan valley of Bali, Banyan Tree Escape is the perfect backdrop for this life-enhancing experience, directly engaging with nature in its unique no walls, no doors concept.

Beyond is a digital wellbeing companion with a meticulously curated retreats programme, guided by distinguished practitioners applying its codified framework of eight pillars of wellbeing.

A place on the seven-day Buahan Women’s Retreat starts from £4,600 based on two sharing.. The retreat includes: accommodation in a jungle pool; daily brunch, dinner and refreshments; roundtrip airport transfers; a pre-retreat wellbeing assessment call; daily group sessions and workshops; wellbeing activities; one massage and local Balinese cultural experiences.

p>A further programme of retreats is planned for 2024/2025 with dates to be announced.

To book, please visit https://escape.banyantree.com/retreat