MOXY DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES RECOGNIZED WITH CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER’S 2025 READERS CHOICE AWARD

Condé Nast Traveler have announced the results of its annual Reader’s Choice Awards, recognizing Moxy DTLA as the #7 hotel in Los Angeles and the top-ranked hotel in Downtown LA, standing out among the city’s best.

Condé Nast Traveler received more than 757,000 survey responses from readers across the United States rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades from our readers, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector.

“We’re honored that Moxy DTLA has been recognized by Condé Nast Traveler readers as one of Los Angeles’s top 10 hotels,” shared Mitchell Hochberg, President of Lightstone. “By integrating Moxy and AC Hotels with Level 8 — our multi-dimensional destination featuring eight unique food and beverage venues with sweeping city views, live entertainment, inventive cocktails, and globally inspired cuisine — we’ve created something truly unprecedented in Los Angeles. This recognition underscores Lightstone’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of hospitality through design and innovation, delivering experiences that surprise, delight, and capture the spirit of Downtown LA.”

Standing proudly on the Downtown Los Angeles skyline, Moxy DTLA, designed by acclaimed studio Yabu Pushelberg, anchors a striking 37-story dual-branded property with AC Hotel DTLA, offering a playful yet adventurous guest experience. The hotel features 12 dynamic dining and entertainment venues, including Level 8, a multifaceted culinary and entertainment destination created by nightlife impresarios Mark and Jonnie Houston. Designed to engage both travelers and locals, it occupies a prime location at the corner of South Figueroa and Pico streets, directly across from the Crypto.com Arena and Los Angeles Convention Center, and just minutes from Dodger Stadium, putting the best of LA right at guests’ doorstep.

Together, Moxy DTLA and Level 8 deliver Angelenos and travelers a seamless blend of style, comfort, and immersive hospitality in the heart of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

This recognition further reflects Lightstone’s continued success with the Moxy brand nationwide, with Moxy Williamsburg, Moxy Lower East Side, Moxy Chelsea, and Moxy East Village also named among the Top Hotels in New York City. It marks the fifth consecutive year that Lightstone’s Moxy properties have been honored by Condé Nast Traveler readers.



The 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.