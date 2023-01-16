SAUDIA AND SAR SIGN AN AGREEMENT TO OFFER SPECIAL PRICES ON TRAIN TICKETS TO MAKKAH AND AL MADINAH

SAUDIA has signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) to improve the quality of their shared services and provide more initiatives that improve the travel experience.

Signed by the SAUDIA Chief Hajj & Umrah Officer, Mr. Amer AlKhushail, and the Executive Vice President of the Haramain High-Speed Railway (HHR) and Al Mashaeer, Engr. Rayan Al-Harbi, the agreement provides special prices for SAUDIA guests who are traveling to and from Makkah and Al Madinah via HHR.

Later this year, SAUDIA and HHR booking systems will be linked, and Makkah will be added in the list of stations in the booking process. SAUDIA’s customers will be able to issue boarding passes for both the flight and train at the same time, whether through the website, digital application, or sales offices.

Mr. AlKhushail said: “This agreement falls in line with SAUDIA’s commitment to improve the travel experience for guests through implementing digital solutions that address the needs of SAUDIA and HHR’s guests. These solutions remove time-consuming steps in finalizing travel procedures and help facilitate trips between Makkah and Al Madinah. This reflects the government’s commitment to make Hajj and Umrah pilgrim’s journey as smooth as possible through providing best-in-class services.”

He added, “This is an additional service added to the long list of integrated services provided by SAUDIA to facilitate the journey for Hajj & Umrah pilgrims through providing world-class air transport and logistical services such as self-check-in services, on-board entertainment packages, and more.”

Engr. Rayan Al-Harbi said: “The collaboration between SAR and SAUDIA will contribute effectively to enriching and upgrading the pilgrims’ experience, the integration of travel services is one of the many different efforts done to elevate and diversify the ways of booking with HHR.”

