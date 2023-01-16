flynas is the Aviation Partner of the ‘Hajj Expo 2023’

flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, participates as the aviation Partner in The Conference & Exhibition for Hajj and Umrah Services ‘Hajj Expo 2023’, to be held in Jeddah Superdome from 9-12 January 2023 corresponding to 16-19 Jumada al-Thani, 1444 AH.

The participation in the four-day event coincides with flynas expanding its operations to serve the Hajj and Umrah sector out of the Saudi carrier’s strong interest in the sector.

The annual event aims to bring together decision-makers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and innovators to discuss and implement a set of innovative solutions and options to facilitate the journey of performing Hajj and Umrah and to submit proposals for future projects to develop infrastructure, rehabilitate religious sites and historical landmarks, and develop technical quality solutions to cater to pilgrims’ aspirations and needs.

Hajj and Umrah sector is a strategic one for flynas that has transported more than two million pilgrims and Umrah performers since its founding at a rate of 200,000 pilgrims annually. It recently announced a deal to purchase XLR aircraft, a long-haul one with one aisle to serve the Hajj and Umrah sectors. flynas also, It signed several MOU’s and agreements apart from the conference.

The delegations in the ‘Hajj Expo’ will review innovations, programs, and qualitative initiatives aimed at raising the quality of services provided in Hajj and Umrah. Moreover, workshops will discuss ways to guarantee excellence and sustainability in serving the pilgrims.

With a busy agenda of activities and accompanying events, several ministers of Islamic affairs, endowments, and Hajj will attend the conference, in addition to ambassadors and consuls accredited to the Kingdom and representatives of different state and private institutions working in the sector.

Participating in the previous edition of the exhibition as a platinum sponsor, flynas signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to study and develop a specialized electronic platform for marketing Umrah products and build a digital marketing strategy. The agreement also stipulated the expansion of flynas in current destinations, adding new destinations, and increasing the number of seats and direct flights; to boost the number of Umrah performers in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

flynas was ranked among the four best work environments in the Kingdom for the year 2022, according to the annual survey conducted by the international “Best Place to Work” organization. The Saudi carrier also won the highest award given in the aviation sector, the International Skytrax Award, in 2022 for the fifth year in a row, and it was ranked among the top 10 low-cost airlines in the world. Moreover, flynas won Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East award from the World Travel Awards for the eighth year in a row.

flynas also received the highest rating in an assessment conducted by the non-profit organization APEX, which is one of the most significant international airline associations. The rating included 600 airlines of various worldwide categories, and flynas came in the four-star category, the highest category for low-cost airlines.