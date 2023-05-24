Saudi Arabia’s AlUla reveals new eco-resort AZULIK

AlUla‘s hospitality offering is expanding with the news of a new eco-resort AZULIK AlUla.

With plans to open by 2027, the sustainability-focused property will have 76 luxury villas.

It is part of the Royal Commission for AlUla‘s (RCU) Journey Through Time (JTT) masterplan.

It has been designed in harmony with the natural environment and aligns with the Sustainability Charter for AlUla, Saudi Green Initiative and Saudi Vision 2030.

The AZULIK AlUla Resort is in the Nabatean Horizon District of JTT, tucked into canyons near the AlMutadil Equestrian Village development and Wadi AlFann, an ancient valley that will soon be home to large-scale artworks in the landscape.

As well as the villas, there will be a spa, VIP club, welcome lounges, all-day dining, and a SFER IK museum. With flowing designs inspired by the natural ecosystem and surrounding sandstone cliffs, the resort’s undulating exteriors will utilise natural materials and fibres woven into several layers.

AZULIK AlUla Resort will promote a connection with AlUla’s heritage and the area’s ecology and biodiversity, protecting and incorporating nearby ancient rock art inscriptions, and utilising a natural system of existing waterways to feed irrigation and safeguard against floods.

No private vehicle traffic will be allowed on-property; instead, an all-electric mobility system will be provided, along with horse and camel routes, and hiking trails for guests to enjoy the surroundings.

Operated by Mexican luxury brand AZULIK and designed by Roth Architecture, the resort will offer elegant accommodations for guests and provide socio-economic benefits for the AlUla community.

Once fully operational, AZULIK AlUla Resort will create more than 300 new jobs. Along with local materials and contractors sought for construction, most operational supplies will be sought from AlUla and wider KSA to further boost regional economic growth.

John Northen, RCU Vice President of Hotels and Resorts, said, “AZULIK AlUla is centred on the concept of sustainability and connection with the natural and human heritage surrounding this magnificent property. Along with its proximity to the AlMutadil Equestrian Village and Wadi AlFann, both under development, this resort is one of several assets contributing to AlUla’s growth as a leading destination in line with our Journey Through Time master plan.”

AZULIK Founder and CEO, Roth, said, “As a tribe, we feel honoured to bring AZULIK’s vision to AlUla. It is with gratitude and profound respect that we embark on a journey into AlUla’s vibrant heritage and culture. Rooted in its unique natural landscape, we begin a project that is both close to our heart and our brand values. These are our first steps together and I’m confident we will walk a beautiful and exciting path.”

Source: Hotelier Middle East