Marriott International Signs Agreement to Bring Autograph Collection Hotels to AlUla in Saudi Arabia

Marriott International, Inc. has announced it has signed an agreement with AlUla Development Company (UDC), fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), to open an Autograph Collection property in Saudi Arabia. Expected to open in 2025, the hotel will be located in the heart of downtown AlUla.

Located in northwest Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a popular travel destination offering adventure and exploration. The vast area offers a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains, historical dwellings, and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years.

“We are delighted to work with AlUla Development Company to bring Autograph Collection Hotels to an exciting destination for global travellers to discover in Saudi Arabia,” said Chadi Hauch, Regional Vice President, Lodging Development, Middle East, Marriott International. “Autograph Collection Hotels feature curated properties that celebrate individuality, and AlUla is an ideal fit with its unique sense of place and history. We look forward to bringing a distinct perspective on design and hospitality to this thriving area.”

The Autograph Collection Hotel will be situated in central AlUla, adjacent to the AlUla Museum and opposite the AlUla Farmer’s Market. Plans for the hotel include 250 rooms and suites, and extensive recreational and entertainment offerings including four dining venues, a spa, swimming pool, fitness center, business centre, meeting facilities and retail space.

“We are thrilled to partner with Marriott International to open an Autograph Collection Hotel in AlUla. This collaboration aligns with our objective of enhancing the hospitality, tourism and real estate offerings in AlUla and ensuring unforgettable experiences for our visitors. AlUla Development Company is committed to building on AlUla’s extraordinary heritage, history and natural beauty through sustainable development and will contribute to the economic diversification and tourism goals of the Kingdom, in line with PIF’s strategy and Vision 2030 – and this is just another step in that direction,” said Naif AlHamdan, Managing Director of AlUla Development Company.

Autograph Collection’s portfolio currently features over 290 hotels globally. Each hotel is a product of passion and a personal realisation of its individual founder’s vision, making each hotel singular and unique. Hand-selected for their inherent craft, Autograph Collection Hotels offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint.

