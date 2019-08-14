SAS passengers offered biofuel opportunity

Travelers flying with SAS can now voluntarily choose to buy biofuel and so as to help reduce climate-affecting CO2 emissions by up to 80 per cent.

The new non-profit service aims to pioneer a large-scale and competitive market for biofuel within aviation, in line with SAS’ sustainability strategy.

SAS is now launching a new ancillary product that gives travellers the option to reduce their climate impact.

This means that travellers can purchase biofuel when booking a ticket, or at any time before departure.

“We are continuously developing more sustainable products and services, including the option to buy biofuel.

“We are now inviting our travellers to be part of the transition to a more sustainable way of traveling,” said Karl Sandlund, executive vice president commercial, SAS.

Biofuel, which reduces climate-affecting CO2 emissions by up to 80 per cent compared to conventional jet fuel, is a key enabler to make flying more sustainable and reach SAS’ target to reduce CO2 emissions by 25 per cent by 2030.

SAS is pushing for large-scale production of advanced biofuel in Scandinavia.

The volumes being produced today are not enough and the price is three-four times higher than for conventional jet fuel.

“In the short term, we believe that an important step in reducing climate impact is to increase the use of biofuel.

“This product makes it easier for our customers to contribute to this development.

“It also shows the additional costs of biofuel today and highlights the need for an increased supply of commercial biofuel,” added Sandlund.

SAS makes no profit on the contribution from travellers and it will be added to the biofuels already purchased by SAS.