Sandals Resorts to offer free Covid-19 tests to guests

Sandals Resorts International has announced it is offering complimentary Covid-19 testing to all registered clients across its Sandals and Beaches Resorts on-resort prior to their departure.

While travel from and to the UK is not permitted currently, Sandals and Beaches Resorts are taking proactive steps for when customers are able to return to the islands.

This follows the recent government announcement that travellers retuning to the UK must present a negative Covid-19 test result before boarding their flight home.

Tests will be conducted by certified medical professionals with guests’ convenience top of mind with appointments being offered with minimal distraction to the overall vacation experience.

Tests will be done within 72 hours of guests’ departure, and test results will be available within 24 hours.

For nearly 40 years, Sandals Resorts has continuously implemented and strengthened health and safety protocols to ensure guests can travel with confidence and enjoy their Caribbean holiday worry-free.

This new on-resort testing is an expansion of the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, which builds on the industry-leading practices to guarantee cleanliness standards and heightened health and safety measures.

“Through the expansion of our Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, we are continuing to ensure our guests’ health and safety are our number one priority.

“We are dedicated to providing peace of mind for all our guests as we follow the latest developments in real-time, to safeguard their experience, so that they can always travel to our resorts with confidence,” stated Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International.