Sandals® Resorts and Beaches® Resorts Partner with Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts are pleased to announce a new partnership with Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, the #1 nationally syndicated morning show and a flagship of the iHeartRadio network. Running through February 2026, the dynamic, multi-platform campaign will transport millions of loyal listeners across more than 80 key markets – from New York to Miami to Philadelphia and beyond – straight to the heart of the Caribbean, seen through the lens of the award-winning, family-owned all-inclusive brands.

Morning Commute, Made of Caribbean

The collaboration will deliver strategic on-air integrations each month that showcase the vibrant culture, cuisine, experiences and people that define Sandals “Made of Caribbean” spirit — from adults-only luxury escapes at Sandals Resorts, to family programming like The Elf on the Shelf® Santaverse™ holiday takeover at Beaches Resorts, to experience partner Island Routes’ collection of excursions. Listeners will also gain a deeper connection to the Caribbean through inspiring segments that highlight the work of the Sandals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International.

Pack Your Bags: Your Caribbean Island Getaway Is Just a Win Away!

From the studio to the sand, on-the-ground coverage will come alive with fan-favorite personalities Danielle Monaro and Medha Gandhi taking listeners along as they explore the resorts in person. The campaign will also feature luxury vacation giveaways to Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, offering fans the chance to win their own all-inclusive Caribbean escape.

The Elvis Duran and the Morning Show Green Room Gets a Caribbean Glow-Up

Sandals will takeover the show’s Green Room for a full transformation into the “Sandals Caribbean Green Room,” an immersive space designed to bring the sights, sounds, and spirit of the region to life. Complete with signature island scents, colorful décor, and the infectious rhythms of the Caribbean, the space offers a true taste of paradise in the heart of New York City. More than just a backdrop, the Sandals Caribbean Green Room will become a lively hub for behind-the-scenes moments for on-air talent, celebrity guests and all who visit the show - inviting fans to follow along as the energy of the islands takes center stage.

“As a longtime listener of Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, this collaboration feels incredibly special,” said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts. “Elvis and the entire cast are part of our Sandals family and we’ve shared so many amazing moments together. What makes this next chapter so meaningful is the chance to bring the heart of the islands forward and tell the real story of the Caribbean, one filled with warmth, soul, and authenticity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have all vacationed at a Sandals Resort or a Beaches Resort over the years, and every time, it just feels like coming home,” said Elvis Duran of Elvis Duran and the Morning Show. “Nobody knows the Caribbean better than Sandals, and when it comes to their all-inclusive pedigree, they truly set the standard. This partnership goes beyond just showcasing beautiful destinations, it’s about immersing our listeners in the authentic experiences that make the Caribbean so magical. We’re genuinely excited to spotlight the Sandals spirit that makes them so unique.”

Catch all the Caribbean fun with Sandals and Beaches Resorts on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show. Tune in weekday mornings on your local station, stream live on the iHeartRadio app, or head to ElvisDuran.com for all the latest updates.