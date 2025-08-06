Marriott International and La Tablée Des Chefs Announce 2025 Ready-To-Cook Soups Goal

Marriott International today announced the expansion of its partnership with Canadian nonprofit La Tablée des Chefs, strengthening its commitment to addressing food insecurity across Canada. Through the ready-to-cook soups initiative, the two organizations will work together to distribute 500,000 portions of soups to communities in need by the end of 2025.

This initiative builds on Marriott’s long-standing efforts to support and uplift local communities and is closely aligned with the company’s global sustainability and social impact platform, Serve360. The program is featured in Marriott’s 2025 Serve360 Report, which outlines the company’s progress toward its environmental and social responsibility goals.

“At Marriott International, we believe in the power of hospitality to make a meaningful difference,” said Paul Cahill, Chief Operations Officer, Canada, Marriott International. “Our expanded partnership with La Tablée des Chefs through the ready-to-cook soups initiative reflects our commitment to reducing food waste and addressing food insecurity. By engaging our hotel teams nationwide, we continue to strengthen the connection between our associates and the communities they serve.”

Since 2023, Marriott Hotels of Canada have partnered with La Tablée des Chefs to donate surplus food to local communities. Today, more than 75 Marriott properties across nine provinces have participated by donating over 127,000 meals to local communities in need. The expanded partnership through the ready-to-cook soups program will empower Marriott teams to give back directly to local communities through the preparation and circulation of dry soup packets to food banks and shelters in their respective regions. To date, 45,000 soup packets have been distributed through participating Marriott properties across Canada.

“I’m incredibly proud to see Marriott Hotels of Canada actively engaged in the fight against food insecurity. Whether through our Food Recovery program or by producing and distributing dry soup to families in need, this institution demonstrates a solidarity and generosity that resonates across the country,” said Jean-François Archambault, founder and general director of La Tablée des Chefs. “Having started my career with Marriott, I find it particularly touching to see that they support the social movement we’ve built. It’s always stimulating and reassuring to work hand in hand, with the same values and convictions, to build a better world.”

La Tablée des Chefs is a Canadian nonprofit organization whose mission can be summarized in two words: feed and educate. Since its inception in 2002, La Tablée des Chefs has worked closely with community and industry partners across Canada to tackle the growing issues of food waste and food insecurity for Canadians through the redistribution of over 21 million portions of surplus food provided by hotels, event venues, and other institutions within its network. With over 25% of Canadians experiencing food insecurity, these collaborative partnerships are vital in providing support to combat this widespread issue.

As of year-end 2024, Marriott reduced waste to landfill intensity globally by approximately 23% and food waste to landfill intensity by approximately 29% compared to a 2019 baseline.

For further details on the partnership, and additional information on Marriott International’s environmental, social and governance initiatives and developments, the full 2025 Serve360 Report can be accessed at serve360.marriott.com/sustainable-goals.