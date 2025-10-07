Life Extraordinary Goes Global: The Lux Collective Partners with Mason Rose

The award-winning global luxury hospitality operator, The Lux Collective, has announced the appointment of leading travel and lifestyle communications agency Mason Rose to represent the group in the UK and US markets. This partnership signals an exciting new chapter for the Mauritian-born hospitality brand as it continues to expand its footprint across the world’s most inspiring destinations.

Renowned for its people-first philosophy and innovative approach to hospitality, The Lux Collective is the operator behind three distinctive brands: LUX*, SALT and SOCIO. Headquartered in Mauritius, the group has built a reputation for crafting soulful experiences that celebrate the culture, heritage, and natural beauty of every property’s location. From magical moments like floating down the Mingshi River on a bamboo raft in China (passing tropical jungle, Karst rock formations and rice paddies) and swimming alongside whale sharks – the gentle giants of the ocean - with a marine biologist in the Maldives, to watching open-air films at Cinema Paradiso in Mauritius, each property brings “Life Extraordinary” to guests across the globe. Today, the group manages 18 hotels and resorts (six in Mauritius, one in the Maldives, one in Reunion Island, one in Zanzibar and nine in China) with a further 14 openings in its development pipeline from 2026 onwards, spanning the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Sustainability at the Core

At the heart of The Lux Collective lies a steadfast commitment to sustainability through its groupwide Tread Lightly and Circle of Care programmes.

Each property is designed and operated with a focus on reducing environmental impact while enriching local communities. From solar energy adoption and zero-waste strategies to specific initiatives like coral reef restoration in the Maldives, employing and sourcing locally in Mauritius and worldwide, The Lux Collective is redefining responsible luxury.

Through its Circle of Care programme, The Lux Collective goes beyond environmental stewardship to embrace social responsibility – protecting ecosystems, sourcing ethically and empowering children, women and communities to build a more inclusive, sustainable future.

In addition, guests are invited to be part of the Tread Lightly environmental conservation journey, ensuring that every stay contributes positively to people and planet with a voluntary contribution of 1 Euro per night.

“At The Lux Collective, we believe the most meaningful journeys are those that give back,” says Paul Mulcahy, Chief Commercial Officer of The Lux Collective. “Through our Tread Lightly and Circle of Care programmes, every guest becomes part of a bigger story. From protecting nature for future generations to supporting local communities, our guests’ contributions help create lasting, positive change. Guests can leave not only with memories of extraordinary moments, but with the reassurance they have helped make a difference.”

What’s Next

Looking ahead, The Lux Collective has an exciting pipeline of openings across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. From a breathtaking mountain sanctuary SALT of Mount Siguniang at the UNESCO site of Mount Siguniang in Sichuan and LUX* Shaoguan located an ancient 2100-year-old city in Northern Guangdong, China and futuristic luxury safari lodge LUX* Xinii Mababe in Botswana, to LUXNAM* Phu Quoc - Vietnam’s first overwater resort and the first in Southeast Asia region, as well as a stylish LUX* Khorfakkan beach resort overlooking the Gulf of Oman and a desert retreat LUX* Al Bridi, both in Sharjah. Each new property will reflect the Group’s promise of delivering meaningful, destination-inspired experiences.

Further openings – comprising hotels and branded residences developments – with ELIRE Managed By LUX* in Dubai, SOCIO Tribeca in Mauritius, SOCIO By The Lux Collective in Oman and the upcoming SALT of Virgin Beach in Bali. More exciting details will be shared soon, as The Lux Collective continues to expand into some of the world’s most inspiring and emerging travel destinations.

Mason Rose Joins the Journey

With a strong legacy of representing luxury travel and lifestyle brands, Mason Rose has been appointed to manage The Lux Collective’s public relations strategy in both the UK and US. Through this collaboration, Mason Rose will support the group in telling its story to luxury seekers, amplifying awareness of its unique properties and cementing The Lux Collective’s position as a leading hospitality group in global luxury hospitality.