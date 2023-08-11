San Francisco International Airport Brings the Sounds of Golden Gate Park Music Scene to Terminal 3

The San Francisco International Airport (SFO) announced return of its “SFO Celebrates” experiential series honoring the rich history of live music performances in Golden Gate Park with a photo essay, live performances and a memory wall in Terminal 3, Boarding Area F.

From the first Bandshell concerts over 100 years ago to this year’s Outside Lands and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festivals, Golden Gate Park has been a treasured hub of music and entertainment for the entire Bay Area.

Starting Thursday, August 10, SFO Celebrates will bring the sights and sounds of Golden Gate Park’s music scene to Terminal 3. The activation will include live music on Thursdays and Fridays between 10:30am – 2:00pm and a cool photo exhibit with images from the history of music in Golden Gate Park. The experience will also include a memory wall for people to share their favorite concert memories.

All performances will take place in the Terminal 3 hub, across from the food court and closest to Gate F11. For a full schedule of artists, please visit: www.flysfo.com/sfo-celebrates.