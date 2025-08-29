Saint Lucia shines on the world stage at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan is now underway, bringing together over 150 countries and regions under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.” The six-month exposition which began in April and runs until October 2025, is expected to attract millions of visitors from across the globe.

Since the opening of the Saint Lucia Pavilion, the country has already welcomed close to one million visitors, an extraordinary demonstration of the global fascination with Saint Lucia’s story and its people. The pavilion immerses visitors in the island’s breathtaking landscapes, its Nobel Laureates, the booming sea moss industry, vibrant arts and fashion, and a life-size cut-out of Julien Alfred, world’s fastest woman and reigning Olympic 100m champion, symbolizing the nation’s pursuit of excellence.

Saint Lucia’s participation at Expo Osaka is driven by Brand Saint Lucia, a collective effort of Export Saint Lucia, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Invest Saint Lucia and CIP Saint Lucia. Together, these agencies are showcasing the island not just as a world-class tourism destination, but as a hub for business, investment, trade, culture, and creativity.

As part of its programming, Brand Saint Lucia will host a Business Forum to engage global business leaders and highlight investment-ready opportunities in areas such as agriculture, renewable energy, technology, and the creative industries, alongside the export potential of Saint Lucian products, including the fast-growing and value-added sea moss sector.

On August 30th, 2025, Saint Lucia will proudly celebrate its National Day at Expo 2025 Osaka, perfectly aligned with the island’s own La Woz (The Rose) festivities. With national pride at the forefront, the day begins with an official opening ceremony and unfolds into a vibrant cultural showcase featuring a parade and a fashion presentation from established and aspiring designers Rafferty Inc, Luxatoire, Calabash Wear and De Kloze Line.

The celebrations will culminate in the evening with a dynamic musical concert, “Rhythms of Iyanola”, bringing the spirit of Saint Lucia to the world stage through performances by some of the island’s most beloved artists Imran Nerdy, Sly, Ezra D’Funmachine, Arthur Allain, TC Brown, Dezral Long, and Subance. The production will be further enriched by musicians, producers, dancers, models, stilt-walkers, and drummers. Together, these elements embody the richness of Saint Lucian culture, the resilience of its people, and the island’s enduring presence in the global community.

The Saint Lucian delegation to Expo Osaka will be led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Hon. Dr Ernest Hilarie, who will represent the Government and people of Saint Lucia at the highest level.

Saint Lucia’s presence at Expo 2025 Osaka underscores the Government’s commitment to building stronger international partnerships, expanding trade opportunities, and elevating Saint Lucia’s profile on the world stage. As such, the Government of Saint Lucia extends a special invitation to members of the Saint Lucian diaspora in Japan and across Asia to join in the National Day festivities on August 30th and celebrate together.

For Saint Lucians at home, the Official Ceremony and “Rhythms of Iyanola” concert will be live-streamed, allowing every citizen to share in this proud moment of national representation and cultural expression.

