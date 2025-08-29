On August 28, 2025, the United Arab Emirates proudly commemorates the 10th Emirati Women’s Day, under the theme “Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years.” This year’s observance not only marks a decade since the day was launched in 2015 by HH Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, but also coincides with the 50-year anniversary of the General Women’s Union, a pivotal institution in championing Emirati women since 1975.

From Boardrooms to Beaches: UAE Companies Leading the Charge

Emirati Women’s Day has evolved into a unifying celebration, with prominent organizations across industries amplifying its message through meaningful initiatives:

• Central Hotels & Resorts curates special stays and dining experiences at its flagship properties—including Canal Central Hotel Business Bay and Royal Central Hotel The Palm—to honor female guests and push forward a culture of appreciation.

• ADIB (Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank) reinforced its commitment to women’s empowerment by signing a strategic partnership with the General Women’s Union, aligning financial and community engagement efforts with the day’s significance.

• Empower (Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation) celebrated under the national theme in recognition of half a century of female contributions to innovation and sustainability. ￼

• du (telecom operator) spotlighted Emirati women’s global impact through internal activations and culinary experiences with celebrated Emirati chefs.

• The Womenpreneur X Emirati Summit & Expo 2025 marked a pinnacle gathering, celebrating a decade of Emirati Women’s Day with leaders, changemakers, and visionaries from across the region.

Beyond corporate realms, Dubai Mall will host a massive Walk‑Run “Mallathon” event on August 27, encouraging community participation, wellness, and celebration of women’s achievements.

Spotlight on Shaikha Ebrahim Al Mutawa – Championing Hospitality and Culture

Shaikha Ebrahim Al Mutawa, Director of the Hospitality Affairs Department at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), holds a prominent role in shaping the UAE’s hospitality landscape. Recognized for her leadership and advocacy in elevating guest experiences, she has consistently advanced initiatives that align Dubai’s cultural heritage with its global reputation as one of the world’s top travel destinations.

Her impact has been felt across major industry milestones, including her involvement in the BeingShe Excellence Awards, where she has championed women’s empowerment, talent development, and leadership recognition. Shaikha’s presence in these landmark initiatives underscores her vision of hospitality as more than service—it is a platform for empowerment, representation, and cultural pride.

In 2025, she further highlighted this vision by hosting Emirati Women’s Day at Bâoli Restaurant in Dubai. The event was a striking combination of luxury and meaning: Bâoli’s cosmopolitan setting provided the perfect stage to celebrate Emirati women’s achievements, merging fine dining and cultural recognition in an unforgettable evening. By curating such an experience, Shaikha emphasized the UAE’s ability to seamlessly blend tradition with modernity, creating platforms where Emirati women’s stories are honored on the global stage.

Beyond events, Shaikha is widely regarded as a mentor and role model for young Emirati women pursuing careers in tourism, hospitality, and cultural affairs. Through her leadership at DET, she continues to advocate for inclusivity, innovation, and excellence—ensuring that Dubai’s hospitality sector not only sets global standards but also reflects the nation’s values of empowerment and progress.

Bâoli Dubai: A Venue as Inspiring as the Occasion

As the exclusive host for Emirati Women’s Day celebrations led by Shaikha Al Mutawa, Bâoli Dubai offers an ideal fusion of glamour, gastronomy, and significance:

• Venue & Ambience: Located at J1 Beach, this Michelin‑featured gem spans 2,000 sqm of tropical-chic design, featuring the Sun Deck, Sunset Lounge, infinity pool, and speakeasy‑style Moon Room.

• Design & Atmosphere: Crafted by Lázaro Rosa‑Violán Design Studio, Bâoli elegantly blends the glamor of Cannes with tropical touches—lush greenery, rattan seating, and resort-style cabanas—creating a rich sensory journey from noon into the night.

• Cuisine & Culinary Experience: Under Executive Chef Omar Basiony, the menu melds coastal French‑Mediterranean flavors with East Asian finesse, offering shareable dishes such as sashimi, robata-grilled meats, wagyu skewers, and artful carpaccios. Signature dishes like sea bream carpaccio and yuzu-infused creations stand out.

• Recognition & Vibe: Bâoli holds a spot in the Michelin Guide 2025 and is celebrated for its magnetic energy—boasting a prime location, sophisticated nightlife, and a sprawling poolside scene that shifts from serene to electric as evening unfolds.

In essence, Bâoli provided a lavish yet meaningful backdrop for honoring Emirati women’s stories—offering a blend of prestige, cultural affirmation, and culinary excellence.

As the UAE marks ten years of Emirati Women’s Day, the nation continues to weave empowerment and celebration into its identity. From impactful community events and corporate collaborations to leaders like Shaikha Al Mutawa championing hospitality-driven recognition, the spirit of “Hand in Hand” resonates across sectors.

At Bâoli Dubai, this spirit distilled into unforgettable moments—a luxurious sanctuary playing host to a national celebration—reminding us that honoring progress can be both stylish and profound.