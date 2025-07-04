Sabi Sabi Collection Expands Into Cape Town With the Claremont Boutique Hotel

The Sabi Sabi Collection, South Africa’s esteemed family-owned safari brand, is proud to announce its debut in Cape Town with the opening of The Claremont Boutique Hotel in September 2025. This boutique property marks Sabi Sabi’s first expansion beyond its famed reserve lodges in the Greater Kruger, bringing the brand’s signature immersive hospitality to the city.

Nestled in Cape Town’s upscale suburb of Claremont, beneath the iconic Table Mountain and a short distance from the city’s renowned attractions, The Claremont offers an elegant city retreat. The 1920s manor house hotel is undergoing a sensitive transformation that preserves its heritage charm while infusing it with contemporary South African sophistication.

In collaboration with Dakota Designs, the interiors are thoughtfully reimagined using refined textures, warm tones, and bespoke finishes.

Fifteen individually styled rooms are positioned across the historic manor house and landscaped gardens. Guests can choose between Deluxe and Classic Rooms or the exclusive Sauer Suite with its private pool and separate entrance. Each space is designed to feel more like a private residence than a hotel suite – calm, spacious, and layered with textures.

Guests can unwind in a variety of gracious shared spaces – from the safari lounge and garden conservatory to the elegant Veld & Vine Bistro and the wine-focused 1928 Craft Bar. A serene spa and a café round out the experience.

With Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens and Constantia’s wine farms in close proximity and Cape Town’s city bowl and Atlantic seaboard only minutes away, The Claremont is a peaceful base for exploring the city – or simply slowing down.

The hotel’s brasserie-style bistro will celebrate a proudly South African farm-to-fork approach to dining. Menus will hero seasonal, locally grown ingredients from regional farmers, showcasing Cape Town’s vibrant culinary culture through simple flavours that celebrate South Africa’s diverse culture. This philosophy extends to the 1928 Craft Bar, which offers an exceptional selection of vintages – ranging from the hidden gems of craft wines to the more well-known labels across South Africa’s extensive wine regions.

“Bringing The Claremont Boutique Hotel under the Sabi Sabi Collection banner is an incredibly proud moment for our Sabi Sabi family,” said Jacques Smit, Marketing Director at Sabi Sabi Collection. “For over four decades we have welcomed guests to experience the magic of the African bush with us. Now, we are thrilled to offer that same sense of warmth and wonder in the heart of Cape Town.”

The Claremont offers guests a seamless extension of their South African journey—whether following a Big Five safari or discovering the cultural and culinary energy of the Mother City. The expansion signals a new era for the Sabi Sabi Collection, bridging its iconic bush experiences with the charm of Cape Town.

Following the opening of The Claremont in September 2025, the Collection will continue its growth with the highly anticipated Sandringham Private Game Reserve in South Africa’s Limpopo province – a former hunting reserve that is currently being transformed into a vital biosphere and safari destination, set to launch in summer 2026.

