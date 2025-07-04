Scotland Welcomes Its First Luxury Collection Hotel – The Edinburgh Grand Reopens

The Edinburgh Grand, a landmark residence on St Andrew Square, reopened yesterday as Scotland’s first Luxury Collection Hotel, becoming part of its portfolio of over 130 distinctive properties worldwide. The opening marks The Luxury Collection’s Scottish debut and its fourth outpost in the UK, alongside celebrated hotels in London, Buckinghamshire and Manchester.

Owned and operated by Chris Stewart Group, the property has undergone a light refurbishment and repositioning to target the luxury extended-stay and leisure markets. Set within a restored neo-classical former bank, the hotel offers 50 spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom rooms and suites, each with a fully equipped kitchen, living and dining area, and original architectural features such as high ceilings, sash windows and sweeping staircases. Interiors, styled by Karen Brown, head of interior design at Chris Stewart Group, have been shaped by the building’s 1940s origins, and blended with the rich colours and textures of Scotland.

The relaunch follows a phased refurbishment programme aimed at elevating the property’s luxury positioning. Phase one, now complete, includes refreshed interiors across 33 rooms, an updated front foyer, enhancements to the executive lounge and retail space, plus new furnishings and upgraded equipment in the fitness centre and The Register Club. Phase two, set for completion later this year, will see the final room upgrades completed alongside a reimagined spa offering.

As part of its entry into The Luxury Collection, the hotel has introduced a new suite of curated guest touchpoints that celebrate local culture and heritage. These include in-room omelette breakfast service, whisky nightcaps, bedtime poems and tartan pyjamas for young guests, plus a 24-hour concierge offering personalised itineraries across the city. The hotel also welcomes dogs, offering a pet pack complete with blanket, towel, water bowl, treats, and a personalised Edinburgh Grand dog tag.

“The Edinburgh Grand has long been distinguished for its unique history as the former headquarters of the Royal Bank of Scotland,” said Emre Pasli, General Manager, The Edinburgh Grand.

“Becoming part of Marriott’s Luxury Collection allows us to honour that legacy through thoughtful experiences, exceptional service and a sense of place that seamlessly blends timeless charm with the unique essence of Scotland.

The hotel is also home to a range of celebrated dining and social venues:

The Register Club – a heritage-style lounge serving breakfast, afternoon tea and cocktails

Lady Libertine – a two-level café and bar with coffee, cocktails and live music

Hawksmoor Edinburgh – a destination steak and seafood restaurant

The Vault – a restored bank vault reimagined for private events and whisky tastings

Situated just moments from Waverley Station and a short walk from Edinburgh Castle, Princes Street and the Royal Mile, The Edinburgh Grand is well-positioned to appeal to leisure travellers, long-stay guests and business travellers alike.

As part of Marriott International’s The Luxury Collection, The Edinburgh Grand joins a global portfolio known for its unique design, heritage character and immersive local experiences. The hotel participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International’s award-winning travel programme, giving members access to points, perks and exclusive experiences across more than 30 hotel brands worldwide.

The Edinburgh Grand, A Luxury Collection Hotel, reopened on 1 July 2025. Prices start from £280 per night. Book via: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/edilg-the-edinburgh-grand-a-luxury-collection-hotel-edinburgh/overview/