S Hotels and Resorts Joins Global Hotel Alliance

S Hotels and Resorts PCL the international hospitality company under Singha Estate PCL, is proud to announce its partnership with Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) to join a curated collection of independent hospitality brands through GHA DISCOVERY, a multi-brand loyalty programme powered by a shared technology platform. GHA is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 45 brands and 850 hotels in 100 countries. Its award-winning loyalty programme— GHA DISCOVERY – offers members unparalleled access to world-class hospitality.

Starting from July 2025 onwards, SHR will introduce SAii DISCOVERY, its new loyalty programme within the global GHA DISCOVERY programme. Guests staying at SAii Laguna Phuket, SAii Phi Phi Island Village, SAii Koh Samui Villas and Santiburi Koh Samui will enjoy exclusive member benefits, rewards, and personalised experiences from the moment they join. These include instant savings, room upgrades, early check-in, late check-out, and curated Local Experiences that connect travellers with the culture of each destination.

SAii Laguna Phuket, SAii Phi Phi Island Village, and Santiburi Koh Samui are proud members of GHA’s Green Collection — a portfolio of hotels and resorts that are deeply mindful of their environmental impact and the ecosystems in which they operate. As part of S Hotels & Resorts’ sustainable development strategy, these properties champion responsible tourism, conservation, and community initiatives that create a positive impact wherever they are located.

“Our partnership with Global Hotel Alliance and our inclusion in GHA DISCOVERY, with its over 30 million loyal members, opens up exceptional opportunities for SHR. From increased direct bookings and revenue to data-driven insights into guest preferences, the team is gaining invaluable advantages while benefiting from GHA’s powerful marketing and CRM initiatives, GHA DISCOVERY drives loyalty beyond traditional boundaries, connecting properties to a global network of like-minded independent hotels and iconic brands.” said Michael Marshall, the CEO of S Hotels & Resorts.

He continued, “For our valued guests, the partnership offers exclusive member rates, early check-in, late check-out and complimentary room upgrades. With DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), they can earn and spend rewards on their next stay including rooms, experiences, dining and wellness at their convenience, choosing from 850 hotels in 100 countries – all under one seamless loyalty umbrella. The GHA DISCOVERY app further enhances ease and convenience in managing travel experiences.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are thrilled to welcome S Hotel & Resorts to Global Hotel Alliance. The stunning SAii and Santiburi properties, located in some of Thailand’s most sought-after destinations, are a perfect complement to our alliance. We’re excited to connect these unique resorts with our 30 million GHA DISCOVERY members who value authentic, responsible travel experiences. This partnership not only enriches our global collection but also reflects our shared commitment to sustainability and culturally immersive hospitality”, said Chris Hartley, CEO of Global Hotel Alliance.

GHA DISCOVERY is free to join. For more details or to become a member, visit https://www.globalhotelalliance.com/