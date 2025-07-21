DISCOVER MINDFUL LIVING WITH URBAN PLUS AT PARKROYAL COLLECTION KUALA LUMPUR

Designed for modern travellers who appreciate purposeful experiences and conveniences, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur unveils its URBAN PLUS package, available exclusively for Urban Deluxe Queen rooms. This new offering aligns with the brand’s ethos of conscious living and uplifting experiences which are brought to life through biophilic design, eco-wellness spaces and sustainable practices.

A striking vertical garden façade in the heart of bustling Bukit Bintang district, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur features 527 rooms and suites, an urban farm, and interiors infused with over 13,000 square feet of foliage designed to offer a sense of respite. The hotel champions sustainable practices across its operations, from energy-efficient systems and filtered drinking water taps to locally sourced ingredients and zero single-use plastics.

The Urban Plus Package is thoughtfully curated to reflect this philosophy, offering a stay experience that balances well-being, comfort and practicality. From tranquil social hub spaces for daily business catch-ups, to nature-infused drinks and wellness-focused amenities, every detail is tailored for the conscious urban traveller.

The Urban Plus package includes the following privileges, with Best Available Rates starting from MYR430:

Daily breakfast for one person

Access to the Social Hub floor, ideal for casual work or networking with complimentary WiFi connectivity

30% off one drink at Botanist Lounge & Bar, a lush and inviting space in the heart of the hotel or at Skye Chill Bar, a breezy pool bar located on the hotel’s wellness floor

Four complimentary beverages replenished daily from the minibar

Daily laundry service for up to three garments (excluding dry cleaning)

Private meeting room rental at a special rate

Pan Pacific DISCOVERY members enjoy an additional 10% off. Guests who are not yet members are encouraged to sign up to enjoy exclusive perks and privileges, including earning DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) that can be redeemed for future stays.

