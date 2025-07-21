Wyndham Teams Up with Grubhub for On-Demand Delivery of Local Eats and Essentials

Wyndham hotel team members and guests can now get everything from tacos to toothpaste delivered right to their doorstep—all with $0 delivery fees and other perks—thanks to a new partnership between Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform, Grubhub.

Available now across Wyndham’s entire U.S. portfolio—nearly 6,000 hotels spanning 20 brands—ordering is as simple as opening the Grubhub app while on-site at a participating hotel or simply scanning one of the Grubhub QR codes featured on hotel marketing materials (where available).Once connected, team members and guests are taken through a branded digital experience allowing them to activate a complimentary six-month Grubhub+ membership, which unlocks $0 delivery on eligible orders, lower service fees and a 5% credit back on pickup orders.

“Travel should be enjoyable, not stressful—and that’s exactly what Grubhub helps deliver. Whether it’s a late-night craving, forgotten essentials, or a last-minute need like a phone charger, anyone at one of our hotels can now get what they need, when they need it. With the added perks of Grubhub+, convenience and comfort are just a few taps away.”

– Charmaine Taylor, SVP, Strategic and Financial Partnerships, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

“Wyndham has one of the largest footprints of any major hotel company in the U.S. Together, we’re elevating the on-property experience, delivering seamless convenience for not only the the hundreds of thousands of guests that walk through their doors every year, but also the tens of thousands of hotel team members who make those hotel stays possible.”

– Rob DelaCruz, VP and General Manager, Campus and Hospitality, Grubhub

Wyndham brands include well-known household names like Days Inn® by Wyndham, Super 8® by Wyndham and La Quinta® by Wyndham, among others. The company’s rewards program, Wyndham Rewards®, is ranked #1 in the industry by readers of USA Today, seven years running.

Complimentary Grubhub+ membership requires a Grubhub account to activate. No credit card is required to opt-in and membership will not auto-renew. Offer available for a limited time only for qualifying hotel team members and guests at participating Wyndham Hotel & Resorts properties. Additional fees (including service fees) still apply on orders. For more details and terms, visit grubhub.com/plus.