Ryanair unveils Pathway to Net Zero

Ryanair has announced a new decarbonisation strategy, Pathway to Net Zero, which the low-cost carrier hopes will see it become carbon neutral by 2050.

Developed to reduce the impact of its operations on the environment, the approach outlines four core pillars.

The airline hopes to see a 34 per cent cut in emissions through the increased use of sustainable aviation fuels, while a further third of current emissions will be cut by through “technological and operational improvements”.

A quarter of emissions will be replaced by offsetting, while the final ten per cent will be decarbonised through better air traffic management, the carrier claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

With more than a third of its decarbonisation to come from the increased use of sustainable fuels, Ryanair is working with the EU and producers to accelerate supply.

As part of this, Ryanair established a sustainable aviation research centre in partnership with Trinity College Dublin.

This partnership will deliver research in sustainable fuels, zero carbon aircraft propulsion systems and noise mapping.

A commitment to purchase over 200 Boeing 737 Max planes will also form a major part of the strategy, with the aircraft emitting less pollution per passenger than their predecessors.

Ryanair director of sustainability, Thomas Fowler, said: “Ryanair understands that aviation plays a pivotal role in tackling climate change and our Pathway to Net Zero will help us do just that.

“We are working tirelessly with our team and strategic partners to lead the way in making aviation more sustainable.”