Ryanair unveils its biggest ever Bristol schedule with 33 routes for Summer ‘23

Ryanair, Europe’s no. 1 airline, has announced its biggest ever Bristol schedule with 33 routes for Summer ‘23, incl. exciting new routes to Bydgoszcz, Porto, Marseille and Venice.

This unrivalled growth (10% vs S’22) is underpinned by the addition of a 5th based aircraft, representing a $500m investment in the south-west region and delivering two enviro efficient “Gamechanger” aircraft to Ryanair’s Bristol based fleet, which reduce fuel burn by 16% and noise by 40%. Ryanair’s $500m investment in Bristol will also support 150 highly paid aviation jobs and 1,500 indirect jobs at Bristol airport.

Ryanair’s Bristol Summer ‘23 schedule will deliver:

1 new based aircraft (5 total, incl. 2 Boeing 737 8-200 “Gamechangers”)

$500m investment

33 total routes incl. 4 new – Bydgoszcz, Porto, Marseille & Venice

Increased frequencies on 9 routes inc. Dublin, Limoges, Milan & Palma

Over 290 weekly flights (+10% vs S22)

Supporting over 1,600 jobs, incl. 150 direct jobs

While other airlines cancelled thousands of UK flights this summer, Ryanair prevailed as the UK’s most reliable and no. 1 low fare airline, operating over 3,000 daily flights, and giving UK holidaymakers’ confidence in air travel.

Although Ryanair welcomes the UK Govt’s 50% APD cut for domestic travel from April ‘23, this reduction ignores the need to develop international connectivity which is fundamental for the growth of the UK economy and tourism. Ryanair calls on Prime Minister Sunak to fully abolish APD immediately for all travel, which would not only promote tourism but support much needed connectivity to the UK, an island-based economy.

To celebrate its new Bristol schedule, Ryanair is launching a limited-time seat sale with fares from just £29.99 for travel from 1 Apr ‘23 until end of Oct ‘23, which must be booked by midnight 10th Dec on www.ryanair.com.

Speaking from Bristol Airport this morning, Ryanair DAC CEO, Eddie Wilson, said:

“As the UK’s most reliable airline, Ryanair is delighted to announce even more growth at Bristol with the addition of a 5th based aircraft ($500m total investment) and our biggest ever schedule for Bristol– offering over 290 weekly flights on 33 routes, incl. 4 new routes to Bydgoszcz, Porto, Marseille and Venice for Summer ‘23. With such a vast selection of sunny hotspots and city break destinations to choose from, UK holidaymakers can start booking their low fare summer holidays now on Ryanair.com.

Ryanair is driving the UK’s economic recovery through our delivery of year-round tourism, regional investment and job creation. However, if UK tourism is to continue to grow, especially in regional UK locations like Bristol, the Govt should immediately scrap APD in full for all travel and provide incentives for airlines, like Ryanair, to stimulate growth and recovery for the UK (an island-based economy) and its regions.”

Dave Lees, Bristol Airport CEO, said:

“We are delighted with Ryanair’s announcement increasing the 2023 flight programme to its largest ever schedule from Bristol Airport, this is a clear demonstration of confidence returning in the region for air travel. Expanding Ryanair’s route network and adding extra capacity to existing routes, gives customers in the South West easy and affordable access to air travel on an increasing number of destinations and flexibility of stay lengths, without the need to travel to other airports for their flights.

Bristol Airport looks forward to working with Ryanair on developing their route network and also ensuring the increased use of quieter aircraft and more environmentally efficient operations in the future.”