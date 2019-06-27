British Airways debuts new lounge in San Francisco

British Airways has unveiled its new lounge in San Francisco.

The location becomes the third US lounge to benefit from the airline’s investment plan for its customers, following the recent opening of its first and club lounge at New York JFK’s Terminal 7.

The new contemporary lounge is spread across 665 square metres with views of the runway, thanks to floor to ceiling glass windows that run along the side of the lounge letting natural light flow in.

The airline has created a number of zones throughout the lounge to cater to its customers’ needs.

For those wanting to unwind ahead of their flight, they can do so at the beautifully crafted granite feature bar, that forms the centre piece of the lounge.

Customers wishing to catch up on some work ahead of their flight will be able to use a new study area with wireless printing facilities.

In the main seating area there is a deli bar where customers can help themselves to a wide range of food and drink options.

For the airline’s customers traveling in first, there is a new exclusive boutique dining room, where customers can enjoy fine wines and menus inspired by some of world’s top chefs.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways director of brand and customer experience, said: “We know that lounges form an important part of the journey for some of our customers, so we’re delighted to be able to open this new space in San Francisco, the third lounge in the US to benefit from our investment program.

“We think customers will love the new look and feel. We have had such positive feedback from customers who have experienced our New York lounge and they both follow the same design concept.”

More Information

The airline has created a 360-degree interactive video of the lounge, that can be viewed here.