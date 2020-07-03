Gulf Air to return to United Arab Emirates next week

Gulf Air will resume its direct Abu Dhabi and Dubai flights, with scheduled operations starting from July 5th.

The national carrier of the kingdom of Bahrain has been operating direct flights between the country and the United Arab Emirates since 1954.

The airline currently flies to and from London, Paris, Frankfurt, Manila, Athens, Cairo and several destinations in Pakistan and with the addition of Abu Dhabi and Dubai services, Gulf Air will operate a quarter of its original network.

Being one of the few airlines that continued operations in the last three months, Gulf Air continuously works closely with government authorities throughout the destinations on its network to resume operations as soon as airports open.

Gulf Air boasts a flexible and agile network by immediately adapting to government orders and civil aviation directives around its network and has been responsive to continuous changes and updates regarding operations to and from its network destinations.