Ryanair Celebrates 10 Years In Nuremberg With Launch Of Biggest Ever Summer Schedule For Summer ’23

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline celebrated its 10 years of operations at Nuremberg with the launch of its biggest ever schedule for Summer ’23, with 30 routes incl. 2 new routes to Seville and Tenerife

This record schedule will see Ryanair base 2 aircraft in Nuremberg for Summer ’23 – a $200m investment and 60 direct jobs.

Ryanair’s Nuremberg Summer ’23 schedule will deliver:

2 based aircraft – $200m total investment

30 routes incl. 2 new routes – Seville and Tenerife

175+ weekly flights

1.2m passengers to/from Nuremberg p.a.

1,000 jobs incl. 60 direct jobs

Ryanair will operate over 175 weekly flights to/from Nuremberg for Summer ’23, giving Nuremburg citizens/visitors the widest choice at the lowest fares in Europe when booking their Summer ‘23 getaways, while growing both inbound tourism and jobs.

Nuremberg customers/visitors can now book a well-deserved Summer getaway at the lowest fares from just €29,99 one way for travel until October ‘23 only available on www.Ryanair.com

Ryanair’s Director of Operations, Neal McMahon said:

“As Nuremburg’s No.1 airline, Ryanair is delighted to celebrate 10 years of operations at Nuremberg with the launch of our Summer ’23 schedule, with 30 routes, incl. 2 new routes to Seville and Tenerife. This record schedule is underpinned by Ryanair’s commitment to Nuremberg, 2 based aircraft – $200m investment, and 60 local and highly paid aviation jobs.

Since first landing in Nuremberg in 2013, Ryanair has carried over 5.4m passengers to/from the popular destination to date and we have worked closely with our partners in Nuremberg Airport to improve services and deliver an excellent customer experience for those that live, work, or wish to visit Nuremberg or the wider Bavaria region.

To allow our customers and visitors to/from Nuremberg to book their Summer getaway getaway at the lowest fares, we are launching a special promo with seats available from just €29,99 for travel between Apr and Oct ’23 at www.Ryanair.com.”

Managing Director of Nuremberg Airport, Dr Michael Hupe added:

“The balanced mix of European city connections, tourist destinations around the Mediterranean and for family visits in Central and Eastern Europe creates a wide range of opportunities for travel planning. Ryanair’s long-standing commitment in Nuremberg shows that our region is an attractive aviation location. The high number of destinations is also good news for Nuremberg’s hotel industry, gastronomy and retail trade, as many travelers from abroad will come to us in Nuremberg.”