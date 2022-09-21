Ryanair Announces New Route From Bydgoszcz To Bristol

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (20th Sept) announced a new route for its Bydgoszcz Winter’22 schedule to Bristol, starting from the 30th of October.

This route which will operate twice per week, brings Ryanair’s total number of routes to/from Bydgoszcz for Winter’22 to 5, connecting Bydgoszcz with top European cities such as Dublin and London.

With 88 bases and over 3,000 daily flights operating this Winter, Ryanair is driving traffic growth and recovery across Europe.

To celebrate the announcement of this new route, Ryanair has launched a limited-time seat sale with fares available from just 199 PLN for travel from October’22 until the end of January’23, which must be booked by Thursday 22nd September. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said:

“As Europe’s no. 1 airline, Ryanair is delighted to announce a new route for our Bydgoszcz W’22 schedule to Bristol, offering over 20 weekly flights across 5 routes, including to exciting European destinations such as Dublin and London, giving our customers more choice of destinations than ever before.

To allow our customers and visitors to book their Winter getaway at the lowest possible fares, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just 199 PLN for travel from October’22 until the end of January’23, which must be booked by Thursday 22nd September. Since these super low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

Edward Hartwich, Delegate of the Supervisory Board of Bydgoszcz Airport S.A said:

“Another direction joins the network of connections operated by Ryanair from Bydgoszcz Airport. Extending the offer for our passengers is one of the goals we are currently pursuing. In the winter season, the Irish carrier will operate flights to Dublin, Birmingham, London Luton, London Stansted, as well as to the currently announced Bristol.”