Ryanair Announces 5 Year Maintenance Agreement With Joramco Maintenance

Ryanair announced a 5 year heavy maintenance agreement with Jordan based MRO provider, Joramco, which will see the airline utilising up to 6 heavy maintenance bay slots at its facility in Amman, Jordan. Ryanair’s fleet will grow to over 600 aircraft over the coming years and this agreement will ensure that the airline has flexibility as to where it places its aircraft for winter maintenance season.

Ryanair uses a mix of internal facilities and external suppliers to conduct its heavy maintenance. Ryanair continues to invest in our internal heavy maintenance facilities and this agreement will complement these facilities to ensure the maintenance requirements are more than met over the coming years.

Speaking on the impact of this announcement, Ryanair’s Director of Operations, Neal McMahon, said:

“Our 5-year growth plan will grow our fleet to over 600 aircraft and we are pleased to extend and enhance our agreement with Joramco who have been providing ad-hoc maintenance for our fleet for the past 3 years. This agreement will allow Ryanair to utilise up to 6 heavy maintenance slots, with aircraft coming in nose to tail for the next 5 winter seasons. Joramco is a long-established maintenance provider with state-of-the-art facilities with over 50 customers around the world. It has an excellent reputation for a quality service offering in the industry and we are pleased to be announcing this new and enhanced deal. This agreement will ensure that Ryanair has flexibility as to where it places its aircraft for the winter maintenance season.”

Commenting on the deal, Joramco’s Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie said:

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are delighted that Ryanair has selected Joramco to be its trusted MRO provider as Ryanair grows its fleet to over 600 aircraft. This long-term partnership is a result of Joramco’s world-class expertise and efficient services. This growth comes after completion of another successful winter season with Ryanair. This deal is a significant factor in our strategic growth and road map which is expected to see an increase in Joramco’s footprint.”