Lucky Ryanair customers scoops €100k

Ryanair, has announced the lucky winner of its annual ‘Win A Million’ event who walked away with a €100,000 cash prize. Laura Mereacre, who moved to Liverpool over five years ago from Portugal, visited Ryanair’s HQ in Dublin with her husband and two children to play for a €1m, having bought a winning €2 Ryanair charity scratch card on a flight to Portugal earlier this year.

Ms. Mereacre purchased the €2 ticket to help make a difference and support a range of Ryanair charities across Europe including the UK’s Naomi House & Jacksplace; The Jack & Jill Foundation in Ireland, Make A Wish Italy, Kinderhilfe Germany, Fundação Do Gil Portugal and many more.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady said:

“We were thrilled to welcome Laura and her family to Ireland and having walked away with €100K – Ireland truly is the land of a thousand welcomes! The atmosphere was electric – Laura had everyone gripped as she played for the big €1m prize.

Through the sale of our scratch cards – which to date has generated over €10m – Ryanair has continuously supported incredible causes across Europe. Every year our generous customers purchase Ryanair scratch cards with the aim of giving back – so make sure to grab a scratch card on your next Ryanair flight, and be in for the chance to win €1m.”

Lucky winner, Laura said:“This has been an amazing experience that I’m delighted to be a part of. Words can’t describe how lucky and blessed I feel by this amazing opportunity. When I purchased this scratch card on a Ryanair flight to Portugal, I never imagined myself as the lucky winner of €100,000. I’m looking forward to celebrating my winnings with my family who are here with me today, my friends back home and paying off my mortgage. Who knows, I may even open my own bakery one day – a huge passion of mine!

I’m very proud to have supported Ryanair, who in turn support the great work of so many charities, including the UK’s Naomi House & Jacksplace, who work with life-limited and life threatened children and young adults, as well as with their families.”