Ryanair Adds Over 500 Flights (100,000 Seats) For Autumn Half-Term

Ryanair, the UK’s largest airline, today (Tuesday, 16 August) announced that it will add over 500 flights to and from its main base at London Stansted Airport for the Autumn Mid-Term Break, providing an additional 100,000 low-fare seats to/from London to family destinations in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, and France.

Ryanair has added these extra seats in response to the latest flight restrictions imposed by ‘hopeless Heathrow’, which continues to limit the number of seats and flights available to the travelling public as a direct result of its failure to recruit and train sufficient staff. Ryanair confirmed that both it, and London Stansted Airport, have more than sufficient staff to handle these additional flights during the Autumn Mid-Term break.

Ryanair’s Group CEO Michael O’Leary said:

“While Hopeless Heathrow continues to cut flights and raise fares for families, Ryanair and London Stansted continue to add flights, and offer thousands of low-fare seats for the Autumn Mid-Term Break. With over 500 additional flights, more than 100,000 additional seats, and prices starting from just €29.99, Ryanair looks forward to welcoming thousands of additional families during the Autumn Mid-Term break on its low-fare flights to/from London Stansted Airport.

While hopeless Heathrow continues to mismanage air travel, Ryanair and London Stansted will continue to grow and deliver for London families, the way we have through all of Summer 2022.”