For 4th year, Delta named top US airline by The Points Guy

Delta Air Lines has been named the best U.S. airline by The Points Guy for the fourth year running, with the online travel platform noting Delta’s excellence in on-time reliability from April 2021 to March 2022, a customer-centered experience and an extensive global network.

“Delta was by far the No. 1,” TPG founder and CEO Brian Kelly said Wednesday on “CBS Mornings.”

The Points Guy’s editorial team reviewed published airline policies and real-time reports between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, in its data-focused analysis of reliability, experience, loyalty and costs and reach. This is the latest award for Delta, which also was recognized Tuesday for having one of the industry’s best travel reward programs by U.S. News & World Report. The airline also has been recognized by The Wall Street Journal, the U.S. Department of Transportation and Wallethub for its reliability and operational performance in 2021.

“While some airlines just compete on price, it was clear to the editors at TPG that Delta continues to invest in passengers from the curb, to the lounge, to the gate and all the way to baggage claim — and passengers were willing to even pay a premium for this service,” said Nick Ewen, TPG’s director of content. “Our staff flies thousands of flights a year and confirms what the data shows: Delta once again provided an experience above the rest of the U.S. airline industry.”

Delta has made many schedule and operational changes since the beginning of the summer to restore the world-class reliability that customers deserve and have come to expect. The airline’s mainline reliability in July was better than May and June, with less than one-third the number of cancellations.

The airline also has continued to invest in a best-in-class customer journey from the curb to baggage claim, with technology and innovation supporting an increasingly well-being-driven experience.

“The resilience of the Delta people and our spirit of innovation continue to lead the way,” said Allison Ausband, Delta E.V.P. and Chief Customer Experience Officer. “We are laser-focused on ensuring the travel journey is as stress-free, hands-free and seamless as possible for our customers.”