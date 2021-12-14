Jamaica well prepared for new UK Covid-19 testing requirements

Authorities in Jamaica have said the destination is well-prepared to meet the UK pre-arrival testing requirements for international travellers returning home, as well as Jamaicans visiting the UK.

The island has established ample testing locations, with both antigen and PCR tests available.

In addition to multiple lab facilities and testing capability at both its Montego Bay and Kingston airports, many of the resorts and hotels on the island offer approved testing services on property.

Perhaps most important for travellers, Jamaica offers pre-booking for return tests to ensure results are provided in time to meet departure needs.

Jamaica already has an established partnership with three approved private laboratories to provide travellers with seamless in-hotel antigen or PCR tests.

Tests can be easily scheduled in advance – even prior to arrival on island – through each lab’s dedicated online booking platform:

Get Well Labs is here, TSL here and Hospiten here.

Both international airports in Jamaica are equipped with pre-flight testing capability prior to check in.

For travellers opting for in-airport testing, they can book their appointment online and arrive at the airport a minimum of three hours in advance of their flight to obtain their required departure result.

Visitors staying at licensed hotels, resorts, villas, guest houses or residences can schedule their test to be performed on property via a convenient concierge service, or book an in-person appointment at the closest laboratory location.