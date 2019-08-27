Park Centraal Amsterdam reopens in the Netherlands

Boasting a significant historic legacy and housed in one of the most recognisable flatiron-style buildings in the city, Park Centraal Amsterdam, formerly known as Park Hotel Amsterdam, has been given a renewed lease of life.

The hotel has been given a significant rebrand which seeks to embody its heritage and its enviable location in the city’s cultural epicentre.

Within a short stroll, guests will find the Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam’s Vondelpark, the vibrant Leidseplein, De Pijp and music temple Paradiso, a church converted in the 1970s and where world-famous musicians are known to perform.

Each of the 189 rooms combine comfort with Dutch influences and contemporary design.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deep colours, rich textures and artworks by local artist Kat Klerks combine to create sophisticated and cosy spaces in the heart of Amsterdam.

Park Centraal Amsterdam’s ground-floor interiors designed by the locally-based studio FG Stijl feature a blend of classic and contemporary touches.

On arrival, a striking three-dimensional ceiling sculpture guides guests to a chic 1970s-inspired reception desk where special lighting, patterned oak floors and arched mirrors combine to create a sense of drama.

The hotel’s art collection includes 16 porcelain heart-shaped pieces by FOS Studio Collection, a nod to its position at the very core of all the action and culture in Amsterdam.

“Park Centraal is a true celebration of its surroundings; a place where history, contemporary design and invigorating spaces inspired by the Dutch way of living and nearby landmarks intertwine.

“The building has functioned as a hotel for over a century and we are incredibly proud to have played a role in its transition into a destination that’s current and exciting,” said Bram van der Hoek, chief executive, Europe Hotels Private Collection.