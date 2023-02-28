ITB 2023: the EU’s green tourism pioneer paves the way in sustainability

2023 European Destination of Excellence (EDEN) Kranj (Slovenia) is participating in ITB Berlin 2023. Representatives from the destination will be at the European Capital of Smart Tourism stand (Hall 20, stand 303).

Kranj is setting the standard in a form of tourism that is good for the environment and benefits the local community. This means implementing tourism measures that are reducing carbon footprints, while at the same time, empowering communities to get the most out of their local tourism industry. Leading sustainable tourism practices in Kranj include:

The Green Team: a team dedicated to lowering the carbon footprint across Kranj. The team is made up of 21 members from different local authority institutions. It collects data, sets targets and organises workshops with local businesses and tourism industry representatives, to make sure those targets are met.

The SOS Info Centre Proteus: the tunnels underneath Kranj old town are home to a rare species of olm. A local laboratory, in partnership with town authorities, have been researching and protecting these amphibious creatures for decades. The centre is taking this a step further, by informing visitors and locals about the endangered species, as well as the importance of the groundwater in which they live; a vital source of drinking water for the entire Slovenian population.

The European Destinations of Excellence is an EU initiative, implemented by the European Commission. Its aim is to recognise and reward smaller destinations that have put in place successful strategies to boost sustainable tourism through green transition practices. The competition is founded upon the principle of promoting the development of sustainable tourism in destinations which brings value to the economy, the planet and people.

