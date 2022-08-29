Royal Caribbean unveils line-up of holidays on Spectrum of the Seas for 2023-2024

Vacationers can set their sights on more ways to explore Asia and make lifelong holiday memories. Royal Caribbean International has released its line-up of holidays on Spectrum of the Seas for 2023-2024, and longer cruises are making a comeback.

A mix of new 5- to 12-night cruises will whisk adventurers to far-flung destinations in Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam, joining the cruise line’s popular short getaways to Malaysia and Thailand. Next season’s year-round adventures on Asia’s largest and most innovative ship are now open to book.

On a mix of longer cruises that are 5-, 7-, 9- and 12-night itineraries, holidaymakers of all ages are in for memorable adventures and must-see destinations like Bangkok, Thailand; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and Manila, Philippines. Royal Caribbean’s crowd favourite 3- and 4-night getaways, first introduced in July, round out the cruise line’s next year-round season. Spectrum will head back to the colourful Penang, Malaysia, and the stunning beach resort of Phuket in Thailand – the perfect fuss-free escapes with little to no planning required for vacationers.

“During Royal Caribbean’s first year-round season in Singapore, we’ve continued to see travellers return for more. Being able to visit international shores again has only increased that demand. People want to cruise with us, and now they can set their sights on new adventures for next year. Today’s holidaymakers seek unique experiences and a fuss-free vacation – they want to have a fun holiday without having to worry about confusing travel requirements and restrictions – and Spectrum of the Seas delivers exactly that. The combination of Asian-themed experiences and signature favourites on board with the opportunities to explore Asia’s energetic cities, traditional architecture and exotic landscapes makes for the perfect way to embark on the revenge travel vacationers are seeking today,” said Angie Stephen, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International.

The upcoming cruises include two 12-night sailings, which mean guests can visit as many as seven destinations across three countries, all in one holiday. These sailings can also be enjoyed back to back, visiting a new destination almost every day for the entire 24-night adventure. Included are 10 destinations unique to this experience, such as Hong Kong; Tokyo, Osaka and Mount Fuji, Japan; and Nha Trang and Hue/Danang, Vietnam.

From many renowned sprawling cities to secret valleys, Asia is packed to the brim with rich cultures and natural beauty. Holidaymakers can embark on off-the-grid exploration on their own or a variety of shore excursions that range from exploring sacred landmarks, such as the 19th-century Long Son Pagoda in Nha Trang, to marvelling at the majesty of Mount Fuji.

ADVERTISEMENT